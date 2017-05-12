Javi Marroquin is the presumed father of Kailyn Lowry’s unborn third child.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed Chris Lopez as the biological father of the baby just days ago, a new report claims the legal responsibility currently falls on Javi Marroquin, who Lowry was married to from 2012 to 2016.

“Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce,” attorney Brooke A. Camhi, who is not licensed in Delaware, explained to Radar Online on May 12.

According to the outlet, Javi Marroquin confirmed his divorce from Kailyn Lowry was made final in December of last year, after Lowry reportedly became pregnant with her third child. As the outlet noted, Lowry is currently seven-months-pregnant.

While it is public knowledge that Javi Marroquin isn’t the biological father of Kailyn Lowry’s third child, he has to file a denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics in order to be taken off the hook financially. In addition, Radar Online explained, the actual father, Chris Lopez, will need to file a acknowledgement of paternity to “discharge the presumed father from all rights and duties of a parent.”

At this point, Javi Marroquin hasn’t yet filed the necessary paperwork. The said, the reality dead told Radar Online he would not have a relationship with Lowry’s third child as he does with her oldest son Isaac. As fans have seen on Teen Mom OG, Javi Marroquin has been close to Isaac for years and always treated him as his own.

In addition to Javi Marroquin keeping his distance from the new baby when he or she arrives, Lowry recently suggested her baby’s father, Chris Lopez, may be doing the same.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” Lowry wrote on her personal blog weeks ago. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Lowry is currently mom to seven-year-old Isaac from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera and three-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

After facing backlash earlier this year for conceiving a child just months after confirming her plans for divorce, Kailyn Lowry opened up about her change of heart on her blog.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she explained.

Javi Marroquin wanted to expand his family with Kailyn Lowry before their split but sadly, she did not. Then, months later, the reality star claimed health complications led her to change her mind and allow herself to get pregnant.

“Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more,” she explained. “This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

