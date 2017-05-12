Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Scary Skinny’ As Stressful Divorce Takes Shocking New Alleged Twist

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have suffered through the stress of a divorce in the intense public spotlight. And now new reports allege that both Jolie and Pitt have experienced significant weight loss, with terms such as “scary skinny” and “gaunt” used to describe the couple known as Brangelina. Amid the concern for their weight loss, a new report hinted that the divorce just took a shocking new twist that few, if any, saw coming.

Recently seen with some of their six children at a Renaissance Pleasure Faire, Angelina reportedly looked “scary skinny,” reported Radar Online.

Accompanied by Knox, 8, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 10, Jolie caused concern for one onlooker, who told the publication about the sighting of Angelina and her kids.

“The kids were running around like normal kids, but [Angelina] seemed kind of down.”

The observer also described Jolie’s appearance at the Renaissance Faire.

“She looked extremely skinny in person – very unhealthy in my opinion,” stated the eyewitness. “I didn’t see her eating or drinking anything, either.”

Angelina Jolie Hits Renaissance Faire with Shiloh … No Brad in Sight – https://t.co/BILppAUUTn https://t.co/xKJSc9uUqW — Brad Pitt Share (@BradPittShare) May 7, 2017

However, witnesses told TMZ that during Angelina’s and her daughter Shiloh’s visit to the Renaissance Pleasure Faire of Southern California, Jolie appeared “happy” and was seen “chomping down on what appears to be a turkey leg.”

Other kids were seen with Angelina and Shiloh, but the onlookers weren’t certain if they were other siblings or pals. An enormous bodyguard reportedly followed the mom and daughter around the event, and Jolie was observed “smiling and talking to staffers and other costumed folk,” said the observers.

As for Brad, Pitt also has received concern from observers for his own noticeable weight loss.

Brad Pitt Is Scary Skinny During Latest Outing – Is He OK? https://t.co/lZIxdXfb74 pic.twitter.com/XWrvX5GVxA — Celebrity news (@celebnewss24) May 5, 2017

Brad also looked “scary skinny” during a recent outing, according to Ace Showbiz.

Seen exiting an art studio in Los Angeles, where the actor reportedly is immersed in a new project with British sculptor Thomas Houseago, he allegedly looked gaunt but seemed to be upbeat, smiling as he left the studio.

Pitt recently addressed the topic of the divorce drama with Jolie, speaking candidly about the pain of their breakup.

“We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court — it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.'”

Brad emphasized, however, that he decided to “refuse” investing time in the “vitriolic hatred” that some celebrity divorces generate. He stressed that Jolie agrees with him, while expressing concern for their children.

“And fortunately my partner in this agrees,” added Brad. “It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

Jolie and Pitt are putting “family first,” according to Hollywood Life, which reported that the divorce drama has just taken a shocking new twist.

Brad and Angelina reportedly have secretly been seeing each other, but their six children (Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne) allegedly do not know, according to a friend quoted by the publication.

“Brad and Angie are keeping the reinvigorated relationship under the radar for now because they don’t want to confuse the kids.”

Pitt and Jolie reportedly have both made a strong commitment to protect their children, with the friend also noting that the “welfare of the children is their priority.” The actor talked in a recent interview about completely giving up alcohol.

“Since quitting drinking, Brad has been a much more present father,” said the pal.

The insider also claimed that he reportedly sparked the reunion with Angelina by apologizing.

“She sees the effort he’s been putting in,” said the source.

“Brad has accepted responsibility for how he could be while drunk, and called Angie to deliver a heart-felt apology.”

Talking with GQ recently, Pitt called the split “self-inflicted.”

"I don't really think of myself much as an actor anymore."—Brad Pitt https://t.co/EdElxdL2Tn pic.twitter.com/AE42GGmhcO — GQ Style (@GQStyle) May 11, 2017

“For me, this period has been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street,” summed up Brad.

Pitt also talked candidly about turning to therapy for help.

“I just started therapy. I love it, I love it. I went through two therapists to get to the right one.”

Focusing on the future, Pitt expressed his desire to “be more” for his family.

“I’m personally very retarded when it comes to taking inventory of my emotions,” he confessed. “It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.”

But Pitt also revealed that he and Angelina share the same goal for the outcome.

“Our focus is that everyone comes out stronger and better people—there is no other outcome.”

An insider told ET that as the focus on the divorce has gradually decreased in the media, the actor and Angelina have been “making progress,” although it’s not yet over.

“It’s still in the process of being resolved,” added the source.

Jolie recently expressed appreciation for Pitt as a parent during an appearance on Good Morning America, and the insider stated that the parenting praise is mutual.

“Brad knows Angelina is a really good mom,” summed up the source.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi]