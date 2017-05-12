Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest At War! She Is Reportedly ‘P**sed’ About ‘American Idol’ Reboot

Kelly Ripa isn’t happy about ABC’s decision to hire Ryan Seacrest as her new co-host. Between Seacrest’s busy schedule and rumors of an American Idol reboot, Ripa is reportedly at war with her Live co-star. Is she headed for another betrayal?

An inside source told Page Six that Ripa is worried about Seacrest’s commitment to the show. Before accepting the gig on Live, Seacrest was hosting his own radio show and producing two reality TV shows. He’s also rumored to be in talks about hosting ABC’s reboot of American Idol, which Ripa isn’t thrilled about.

“She doesn’t want a repeat of the Michael Strahan situation. It’s like ABC is once again diluting the attention on Live. She wants to make sure her show is Ryan’s first priority, not Idol,” an insider explained.

ABC has not announced its plans for American Idol. An insider close to the situation claims that Seacrest hasn’t made a decision, though American Idol is thought to be part of the package deal. Until more is announced, a rep says that Seacrest is completely devoted to Live.

“That’s untrue. He does not have a deal with Live,” the rep shared. “He’s in conversations. His Live deal was made independent of any Idol discussions. His priority is Live with Kelly and Ryan and his radio show.”

Given Seacrest’s busy schedule – which has him flying every week from Los Angeles to New York – it isn’t clear how he can continue co-hosting live and American Idol at the same time. Despite all the negative rumors, some sources claim that Kelly Ripa knew all about the American Idol deal before she agreed to bring Seacrest on board.

“Kelly is in the loop. She had approval over the co-host, so Ryan was her first choice. It was a very calculated decision by the network and by her. Everyone is thrilled. They’ve known each other 15 years… They really are friends,” an insider explained.

As far as Seacrest is concerned, it sounds like ABC is willing to move American Idol to Sunday nights just to accommodate his busy schedule. Even if Seacrest takes on new hosting duties, Daily Beast reports that a source claims that he plans on remaining with Ripa for the long term.

“He’s not going to do anything to jeopardize Live,” the insider shared. “He has a long-term commitment to the show. He’s excited to be living in New York, and this is a big deal for him.”

12 years and a couple fashion evolutions ago #tbt @livekellyandryan A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on May 11, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

A rep for Ripa also commented on the rumors and confirmed that she is well aware of what’s going on. It still isn’t known what ABC plans to do with American Idol and whether or not Seacrest will accept the hosting position. When Seacrest left the hit singing competition at the end of its run on Fox, he hinted about making a comeback sometime down the road.

While we wait to learn more about Seacrest’s future, Radar Online reports that Ripa is doing everything in her power to leave Michael Strahan behind. Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, used to have the same publicist as Strahan. But after the former NFL star left Live for a spot on Good Morning America, Consuelos ditched his publicist for good.

An insider revealed that Ripa urged her husband to part ways with the PR rep, who has apparently represented some high profile stars, including Ricky Martin and Kim Kardashian. She also hasn’t spoken to Strahan since his last day on set. Considering how Strahan handled his departure, it’s hard to blame Ripa for cutting all ties.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC.

Tell us! Do you think that Kelly Ripa knew about the American Idol reboot before Ryan Seacrest was hired for Live? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Disney/ABC]