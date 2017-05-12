Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, are reportedly planning for more kids.

Although the Teen Mom OG star previously confirmed she would not be having any more children herself, she recently revealed she and McKinney were considering adding to their family via adoption.

“For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to,” Maci Bookout explained to People Magazine last month.

Maci Bookout is already mom to eight-year-old Bentley from her past relationship with Ryan Edwards and also shares two children with her husband, 23-month-old daughter Jayde Carter and 11-month old son Maverick Reed.

“If we are able to do that then why would we not?” Maci Bookout added of her plans to adopt. “Plus, I think introducing our children to something like that and giving them that experience and for other child to be able to have a sibling or healthy relationships with other children … all kids deserve that. If we can give it to them then why wouldn’t we?”

According to Maci Bookout, she has several family members who have adopted children and also witnessed her Teen Mom OG co-stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra chose adoption for their oldest daughter, Carly.

Maci Bookout and Taylor Mckinney began dating after Teen Mom came to an end and continued to date for years before becoming engaged in January of last year. As fans will recall, Bookout confirmed her engagement on Instagram just months after welcoming her second child and weeks later, it was revealed that the reality star was expecting baby number three.

As Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s family continued to grow, they filmed for the Teen Mom reboot, Teen Mom OG, and at the end of last year, they walked down the aisle during a wedding ceremony in Florida. The event, which was filmed for the first half of Season 6, was attended by several of her co-stars, including Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, and Catelynn Lowell.

In other Maci Bookout news, the Teen Mom OG star recently confirmed her third child, son Maverick, suffers from silent reflux.

“Maverick, my third, had more issues with sleeping and was diagnosed with silent reflux,” Maci Bookout wrote, according to a report by Radar Online on May 11. “It can easily be misinterpreted as fussiness because there are no visible symptoms other than inconsolable crying.”

Maci Bookout told fans it has been “frustrating and upsetting” to watch her baby boy get “so worked up” while taking the medication his doctor prescribed.

“[Maverick’s] pediatrician prescribed him medicine to reduce stomach acidity and help relieve the pain,” she penned. “But every time we gave it to him he would push it out with his tongue or he would get so upset that he would throw the medicine right back up.”

In addition to Maverick’s silent reflux, the 11-month-old is also suspected of suffering from eczema. Although Maci Bookout didn’t touch on the manner in the excerpts provided, nor has she confirmed the news elsewhere, Radar Online said fans began to wonder about Maverick’s possible eczema after he was spotted with a rash on his face.

