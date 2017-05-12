Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly being encouraged to get engaged on an upcoming episode of The Voice Season 12 in an effort to boost ratings.

Although they’ve been dating for less than two years, producers are allegedly pressuring the two singers to settle down and plan for marriage as viewers tune into the show.

“Pressure is really mounting right now for [Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton] to get engaged,” an on-set snitch told Radar Online on May 11. “Especially since the season is nearing the end.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship began on the set of The Voice, but it is unclear whether or not they will take the next step as cameras roll.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating during filming on Season 9, which was the second season for the former No Doubt front woman. As fans will recall, Stefani and Shelton began production on The Voice Season 9 fresh off divorces from their former partners, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton did their best to keep their romance private at first, they ultimately confirmed they were dating in November 2015, weeks after rumors about their relationship began swirling. Since then, the couple has hit multiple red carpets together and is often seen spending time with Stefani’s three sons, 10-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo.

As for how the couple feels about a possible on-air engagement, they are said to be on different sides of the fence.

“Blake is all about it, but [Gwen Stefani] is having a hard time listening to anything that they say because she feels kinda shafted by them,” the Radar Online source alleged.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Gwen Stefani will not be featured as a coach during the series’ upcoming 13th season this fall. Instead, The Voice will welcome back Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Miley Cyrus, as new coach Jennifer Hudson also joins the singing competition series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the show’s casting shakeup earlier this week amid reports of dwindling ratings.

According to Radar Online, TVSeriesFinale.com recently noted that The Voice Season 12 had started off strong with over 13 million viewers. However, the most recent episode of the series captured just over 9 million viewers, which marks a 33% decrease.

“[Gwen Stefani] is just not jiving well and it seems like she is just over it at this point,” the insider continued. “The ratings speak for themselves and others on staff are blaming Gwen and Blake for their lack of cooperation when it comes to giving the fans what they want.”

Rumors of a wedding began swirling in February when a report suggested Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were engaged but had decided to put their plans to wed on hold as they attempted to start a family together.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Gwen Stefani told Life & Style magazine. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The insider said Gwen Stefani had been undergoing in vitro treatments for a year but because she hadn’t yet seen success, she opted for a break.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for [Gwen Stefani],” the source explained. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

