Kailyn Lowry is under fire after posting a photo of herself in bed with a man named DJ on Snapchat.

As she awaits the arrival of her third child, the Teen Mom 2 star spent time in bed with DJ, who was shirtless in the photo, and immediately faced backlash from her fans and followers.

Although DJ spoke to Radar Online on May 10 and confirmed that he and Kailyn Lowry weren’t involved in a romance, fans weren’t happy to see the longtime reality star in bed with a man who wasn’t her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

As fans will recall, Kailyn Lowry confirmed Lopez as the father of her third child on Twitter after OK! Magazine tweeted about a DNA test and asked if he was her mystery man.

#TeenMom2 @Javimarroquin9 “sad for boys” after pic of Kail Lowry in bed with man who’s not the father of baby#3 https://t.co/FsIENnWpdO pic.twitter.com/pZCZvtbRYj — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 8, 2017

While Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are currently expecting a baby together, they are not involved in a romance and haven’t been for the last several months. Although the start date of their relationship is uncertain, Lowry is believed to have begun dating Lopez just a short time after announcing she and Javi Marroquin were getting a divorce. Then, around early November 2016, Lowry and Lopez conceived a child.

Although Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez split shortly after conceiving their child, a source last month claimed they were attempting to work out their relationship and possibly get back together in time for their baby’s arrival.

“He’s been there whenever [Kailyn Lowry] has needed him,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star told Radar Online at the time. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good.”

“Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now,” the insider added. “They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

Kailyn Lowry’s potential reconciliation with Lopez seems to be a long shot at this point. After all, in addition to her cozy photo with DJ, Lopez recently shared a series of his own which featured him with another woman in bed.

According to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Chris Lopez shared photos of himself and an unnamed woman on his Snapchat account prior to Kailyn Lowry’s picture being shared.

“There were a few more photos and some were way more graphic than these,” a reader told the outlet of the photos of Lopez and his mystery woman in bed.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup went on to reveal that Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy may have been seeing his mystery woman at the same time he and the reality star were dating. The outlet also claimed Lowry hadn’t seen Lopez in “at least six weeks.”

As for Lopez’s possible role on the upcoming eight season of Teen Mom 2, the report said MTV had attempted to get him to sign on but had no success thus far.

“He has refused to sign a contract to allow MTV to use his name or image on ‘Teen Mom 2.’ The show’s producers tried offering him money to appear, but as far as The Ashley knows, he has not changed his mind and will not appear on the show’s upcoming eighth season (unless he is blurred out),” the outlet explained.

In response to the photos of Chris Lopez and his mystery woman, Kailyn Lowry confirmed she’d seen the social media activity.

“I hope he is figuring his stuff out and making himself happy,” Kailyn Lowry told The Ashley.

Kailyn Lowry and the cast of Teen Mom 2, including Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, and Chelsea Houska, will be returning to MTV later this year for Season 8.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]