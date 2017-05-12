Will Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Stay With 'The Voice' Through 2018?

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have been mainstay coaches on The Voice ever since it debuted on NBC in 2011, but amid much speculation about the twosome possibly quitting the show this year, the network is now officially confirming if the duo will be staying or going.

The Voice delivered some pretty great news to fans of the longtime coaches this week, announcing that both Adam and Blake will be staying with the talent search for at least one more year as the Maroon 5 frontman and the country star are expected to hold on to their red spinning chairs for both Season 13 and Season 14.

The network first announced that Blake and Adam would be sticking around for Season 13, confirming on May 10 that Shelton and Levine would stay put while both Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys will not be returning after the current season wraps next month.

Rather than taking a season or two off themselves, Us Weekly reported that Shelton and Levine will be staying put for a second round of shows in 2017 and that the mainstays will instead be joined by returning coach Miley Cyrus and newbie Jennifer Hudson, who’s joining the NBC show from a successful stint on The Voice U.K.

The Voice then surprised fans again with another huge announcement regarding Shelton and Levine’s future on the popular singing show, revealing that not only with Blake and Adam be returning as coaches again this year but they’ll also be returing for at least the first round of shows in 2018.

Despite speculation Kelly Clarkson was being tapped as a judge for the upcoming ABC reboot of American Idol, Variety confirmed that she would actually be taking on the role of coach on The Voice Season 14 in 2018 while also revealing that both Adam and Blake are expected to sit by her side.

The site noted that Kelly, who shot to fame when she won the very first season of American Idol back in 2002, “will join longtime coaches Blake and Adam for the NBC talent-competition series’ spring 2018 cycle,” meaning Shelton and Levine aren’t going anywhere just yet though a fourth coach is yet to be confirmed.

Blake Shelton also confirmed that he would be returning with Clarkson in a video posted to Facebook on May 11 where the two shared some friendly banter ahead of Kelly’s debut as a coach on the show as she joked that she couldn’t wait to beat the country star on The Voice next year.

Shelton announced the big news that his friend would be sitting alongside himself and Adam Levine on the show, as Blake told fans via Facebook that Kelly is “a very near and dear friend of mine” and “somebody that I consider to be family.”

Blake then even appeared to hint that he had and Adam a little pull when it came to getting Clarkson on board, telling fans, “We have felt as a family at The Voice that this person would fit in perfectly.”

Fans responded to the news that Adam and Blake would be returning to The Voice for at least two more seasons on social media, making it clear that they were pretty excited to see Shelton and Levine back as coaches until at least mid-2018.

“Once Blake and Adam leave the show, The Voice is finished,” @Americosanita tweeted after Shelton and Levine’s return was confirmed, while @JLaniewski added of the coaches’ confirmed return for at least another year, “If Blake and or Adam leave The Voice I’m through watching… love the contestants a lot of talent but they make the show!!”

The big news that Levine and Shelton are here to stay comes after both Adam and Blake confirmed that they will continue on with the show until they feel it’s time to quit indefinitely.

“I will tell you this much: I will never take a season off,” Adam recently admitted in an interview with Yahoo! when asked if he’d sit out a season and return later. “If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter, in perpetuity, for the rest of my life,” Levine added.

Blake then made a similar declaration in a separate interview with TV Guide last month.

“I won’t ever take a break from the show,” Shelton said after Levine made a similar remark earlier this year. “I’ll either do it or I’m quitting… or I’m going to get fired!”

Are you happy that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine will be staying on The Voice for at least another year and two more seasons? Or do you think it’s time for a shakeup and for Shelton and Levine to move on?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]