‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Episode 6 Teases Saul Goodman Reveal

Season 3 of Better Call Saul is well on the way and it gets better with each episode. In the previous episode, Jimmy and Chuck had their epic showdown in court and it seems like Slippin’ Jimmy will likely walk away with his license to practice law.

Jimmy managed to prove that Chuck’s illness is a psychosomatic condition. Chuck also lost his composure and revealed his deep-seeded issues with his brother.

The teaser for Episode 6 titled “Off Brand” teases Jimmy’s transformation to Saul Goodman as Bob Odenkirk can be heard uttering “Saul Goodman” at the end of the promo.

The short teaser also features Howard Hamlin telling a defiant Chuck that he is at a crossroads and tries to convince him that his brother Jimmy is not worth the trouble. Gus Fring’s men get to business and Jimmy tries to deal with the fallout of his court battle.

In a sneak peek of Episode 6 of Season 3 Nacho Varga collects a payment in the presence of Hector Salamanca but it comes up light. He questions why the delivery man, who is Krazy-8 from Breaking Bad, did not make up the difference with his own funds. Krazy-8 states that he did not have enough money to make up the incomplete payment and Nacho tells him to make up the difference the following week.

Hector mocks Nacho for letting off the hook stating: “Who works for who huh?” Aaron Paul teased his appearance on Season 3 of Better Call Saul during an interview with Ellen. As Krazy-8 is an associate of both Jesse Pinkman and Tuco Salamanca, this may lead to his appearance on the series; however, this is yet to be confirmed.

Episode 6 will air on May 15, 2017, on AMC. In an interview with Variety, Michael McKean, who plays Chuck McGill on Better Call Saul, revealed his character’s motive to take on his brother:

“Then it just becomes a matter of word and action. I mean, my action was very clear. I want to get my brother out of the state, out of the law. I don’t want him to go to jail, but I would love for him not to be a lawyer in New Mexico anymore. Chuck is motivated by very, very basic impulses and he carries them out the best he can — and he is in turn afforded his own psychological or physiological shortcomings. Like I say — I keep saying the same thing — it’s got to stay simple, it’s got to stay real. If a person is thrown into a place of turmoil where he is beginning to doubt his sanity, that’s kind of what I have to do.”

There have been several Breaking Bad crossovers thus far, such as Huell who was crucial to Jimmy’s plan to win the court battle.

During the press tour for Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk revealed that Saul Goodman will be revealed during this season. “Season 3 is the first time we get to see Saul Goodman,” Bob Odenkirk confirmed at a Netflix event ahead of the third season’s premiere. “But not the way you think – so you get to see Saul Goodman, but he is not what you saw in Breaking Bad.”

Next week’s episode teases Jimmy’s transformation or at least the inception of the name Saul Goodman. Many fans have speculated that Chuck will be the catalyst for the name change; however, this is yet to be revealed.

Better Call Saul Season 3 will feature 10 episodes. It will likely be renewed for a fourth season; however, there has been no announcement from AMC.

