North Korea Vs. USA: Report Claims World War 3 Will Start Tomorrow

Tensions between North Korea and the U.S. have been rising for months. In recent week’s North Korea has carried out missile tests that have led to fears that the rogue nation may soon be able to target the U.S. mainland with nuclear and chemical weapons. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a fleet of U.S. warships to provide a show of strength in the South China sea, near the Korean peninsula.

According to the Independent, U.S. President Donald Trump, and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, have turned the region into a powder-keg, that could easily spark World War 3. As reported in the Express, tensions escalated further when South Korea ran a mass evacuation exercise. The North Korean regime claims that this proved that the South was preparing for World War 3, and Pyongyang warned that “hundreds of millions of Americans will die” if the U.S. does not step back from a “war footing.”

“If a war breaks out, even survivors cannot seek a shelter anywhere.” “The US would be well advised to urgently take measures to save the lives of hundreds of millions of Americans in the mainland rather than being concerned about the security of those in South Korea.” “The only way for the U.S. to escape complete destruction is to withdraw its military and citizens from South Korea.”

Of course, it is unlikely that North Korea is capable of successfully prosecuting a war against the U.S., their recent missile tests have been less than successful. The real danger comes from China and Russia who tend to side with North Korea’s communist regime. Earlier this week it was widely reported that China, North Korea’s chief ally, has stock-piled a range of land-based missile systems on Hainan island. Those missiles are capable of destroying the U.S. fleet, and any such attack by China would potentially lead to World War 3, and nuclear Armageddon.

The very real situation is that the risk of World War 3 is at its highest level since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. In fact, tensions are so high that some are claiming that World War 3 could start tomorrow, May 13 2017.

Could World War 3 Start Tomorrow, May 13?

As previously reported in the Inquisitr, some people believe that 16th-century philosopher Nostradamus predicted that Donald Trump would lead the World into World War 3. Of course, it is easy to interpret Nostradamus’ predictions in the light of world events, but it is now being predicted that World War 3 will start tomorrow.

According to the Business Standard, American astrologer Pramod Gautam predicts that World War 3 will start tomorrow, May 13. Apparently, it is written in the stars that Donald Trump’s birth chart shows that he is under the influence of Mars, and is in a “hostile house” until September 17.

“The fear of third world war starting from May 13 had created a lot of scare after an American astrologer recently painted a grim picture following a full-fledged nuclear war involving countries from east to west.” “America could face any number of violent actions forcing Trump to retaliate. Stars do not augur well and the world is placed in a highly volatile situation that could trigger off violent reactions in several theatres.”

The report attempts to add credibility to Gautam’s claims, by describing him as the man who predicted “Donald Trump’s victory” in the U.S. presidential race. Let’s be honest, predicting the winner of a two-horse race is not the most difficult thing in the world. After all, there is a 50 percent chance that your prediction will be correct.

There is no doubt that tensions between the U.S. and North Korea are startlingly high. Fears that World War 3 could begin are exacerbated, because North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, and to a lesser extent Donald Trump, are unpredictable and volatile men. The Korean peninsula is undoubtedly a potential flash point, one which could spark World War 3, but we must hope and believe that diplomacy will win in the end, and that World War 3 will be averted.

