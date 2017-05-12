‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Goes Paranoid, Adam Newman Crashes Nick And Chelsea’s Wedding?

The Young and the Restless spoilers promise more shakeups, romance, and revelations in the weeks to come. Greg Rikaart’s decision to leave the show was a big shocker, and now it seems the writing team will abandon their original plans. Reliable sources confirmed The Young and the Restless would resurrect Adam Newman, and auditions are underway to find the actor who will portray the role.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday reveal Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is going to make Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) suffer. Billy (Jason Thompson) might have decided to end things with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but the guy seems to be wavering a lot. As fate would have it, Vicky and Billy are headed for Hollywood, and Phyllis can’t help but worry.

Hollywood Getaway

The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal Ashley is going to tease Phyllis mercilessly. Ashley quickly pointed out Phyllis is obsessed with her brother. Phyllis will try to convince Ashley and herself that Billy will remain faithful. She will pretend that she is in a foul mood because of Jack, and Billy has nothing to do with it. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Phyllis has every reason to worry since Victoria has always been a go-getter.

Today on #YR, Billy plays hero at Brash & Sassy while Victoria supports him. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/8eVkoJ76eD pic.twitter.com/HNT3oJGr3X — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 10, 2017

The Los Angeles trip will be a huge success, thanks to Victoria’s skills. Billy will praise her for making everything possible, and the two will grow closer to each other. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Victoria is trying to steal Billy back from Phyllis, and she has a plan to make it happen while they are in Hollywood.

Wedding Crasher

Among the biggest news in The Young and the Restless is the decision to bring Adam back. As one of the vital characters in Y&R, Adam’s absence left a huge void. Although there is still no news on who will play Adam, or if Michael Muhney will get another shot, Adam’s resurrection means big changes in Genoa City.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is still hunting for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), who found a way out of GC with Victor’s help. Chelsea is still in the dark about Victor’s involvement since Nick (Joshua Morrow) tried to leave her out of the loop. Adam’s death led to a budding romance between Nick and Chelsea. Even if Chelsea learns Nick hid the fact Victor was involved, she might still give him another chance. After all, Chelsea concealed Christian’s paternity too. If things go smoothly between them, The Young and the Restless might have another wedding soon.

Yesterday on #YR, Victor has a hard time trusting their new resident. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/nYsUoB1OQ0 pic.twitter.com/7q7AK8UTt2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 10, 2017

There will be no better timing for Adam’s return than Nick and Chelsea’s wedding day. Adam might turn up in Genoa City after learning his wife is marrying his brother. There are rumors that Adam had amnesia, and this is why he has been missing for a long time. As noted by CDL, a catastrophic wedding in The Young and the Restless would make things exciting. Adam’s return is deemed to be a double-edged sword for several GC residents. There is still no news on the definite date on when the new Adam will appear onscreen.

Ticking Bombs

Phyllis, Billy, and Victoria are not the only ones entangled in a messy web. Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) as also dealing with their own marital issues. Next week, Cane will get caught up in the excitement after seeing Lily’s face on a billboard. Lily will, naturally, be giddy about her big break. As of the moment, things seem to be going well between Cane and Lily. However, something will happen to disrupt the peace between the couple. Cane has a huge secret, and The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that it is just a matter of time before Lily learns about it.

Los Angeles just got a lot more Young and Restless. Tune in Monday, May 15 to catch these special episodes! #YR pic.twitter.com/znTgTvxUSd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 10, 2017

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]