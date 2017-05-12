Kylie Jenner Rocks ‘Plastic’ Barbie Vibe For Photo Shoot Amid Fake Body Controversies [PHOTOS]

Kylie Jenner strikes some sexy poses once again, this time as a real life “plastic” Barbie. The 19-year-old beauty mogul channeled the iconic blonde look during her candy-colored photo shoot amid endless rumors of a fake body.

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner wowed her fans as she unveiled her latest jaw-dropping pictorial. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently posed for Flaunt magazine’s Cadence issue. The curvaceous beauty took to Instagram and shared some of the eye-catching photos and captioned it with a lyric from the 1997 hit song “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.

“Life in plastic it’s fantastic.”

In the photos, Kylie Jenner nailed the Barbie doll look as she transformed into the character every girl loves. The Life Of Kylie star donned a waist-length platinum blonde wig matched with different fashionable outfits including high-cut eighties style swimsuit, high-waisted bikini bottoms, shiny hot pink swimsuit, light blue off-the-shoulder crop top, and Juicy Couture sweatpants.

The cosmetics maven also completed her Barbie look with a pink and purple theme makeup and accessories. But the most doll-like feature of the reality star during the photo shoot was her legs, which glisten so much just like plastic.

Kylie Jenner’s photo spread, titled “So Many Margaritas, So Little Feeling,” featured photographer Brendan Forbes. Check out some of the pictures below.

Kylie’s latest photo shoot came amid endless speculations that she had undergone multiple plastic surgeries and cosmetic injections in the past. Fans of the young entrepreneur are now wondering whether or not the “plastic” Barbie-themed pictorial was a subtle jab at all the speculations against her.

It can be recalled that Kylie Jenner faced criticisms for denying that she had lip injections despite the obvious change in her lip size. In an interview with Complex, she admitted that her lip size, prior to the fillers, has always been an insecurity all her life. The reality star recalled how it all started back in middle school.

“This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing.’ It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me.”

Apparently, the incident was the trigger for her to push through with the lip injections. However, she pretended that she didn’t undergo the procedure as she was worried about how it will affect her image as a role model.

“What if I came out and said, ‘Oh, yeah, I got my lips done’? What are all those moms going to think about me? These kids, my fans, they’re going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t want to be a bad influence. I didn’t want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious. I wish I had just been honest and up-front.”

Kylie Jenner is currently busy with her upcoming spinoff series, Life Of Kylie. She was also recently active in philanthropic work including a special trip to Peru where she reportedly donated $500,000 for charity. The said donation is intended to fund 1,800 surgeries for children with cleft lip or cleft palate.

[Featured Image by Flaunt]