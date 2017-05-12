‘Train To Busan’ and ‘Goblin’ Star Gong Yoo Shares Concern Over Long Hours of Filming in Korea

Train To Busan lead star and Goblin main actor Gong Yoo revealed through a press conference during his Hong Kong meet and greet with fans of his worry for the long working hours in Korean drama filming sets. Through an interpreter, he expressed his sentiments and concern for the filming crew.

“A lot of the staff cannot sleep or rest well. They film from morning to night and, if some voices and sounds cannot be captured, they have to go back to the recording studio. They can rest only after the recording is done.”

Gong Yoo also revealed that after living under the limelight for close to twenty years, he sometimes just wanted to take a rest and relax for a little bit. “Since I became an actor and got famous, sometimes I would feel stressed. Deep inside, I want more freedom. I want to relax more and relieve my pressure.”

The actor’s success last year can be greatly attributed to his thriller zombie movie Train To Busan and his K-drama Goblin. But according to Gong Yoo, the success of the movie was not something he expected. “I never expected that a zombie movie made by Koreans on a modest budget would be so well received.” He also added that “there is the perception that a good film can be made only on a big Hollywood budget. It goes to show you don’t need a big budget to make a good film.” The movie became a huge success not only in Korea but also across Asia and the world. The movie was also shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

On his hit K-drama Goblin, Gong Yoo shared that he was drawn to the script because he got intrigued by the characters. “The writer does good love stories, so I was curious as to how the unique story of a goblin and a damsel in distress would unfold.” The writer of the K-drama, Kim Eun Sook, is the same writer who penned another very popular K-drama The Descendants of the Sun with Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki as lead stars.

Gong Yoo’s role as Kim Shin in the drama has won him an award in the 53rd Baeksang Art Awards this year as the Best Actor. During his speech, he became emotional and apologized to his mother for not being able to treat her nicely at the time of his filming. His emotions also showed during Lee Dong Wook’s fan meet in Seoul where he appeared as a guest. The star shared his fondness for the co-star and friend.

The Korean actor also shared in another interview that in the future, he would like to play a role of a villain as he had played the good guy most of the time and doing a villain role will be a challenge for him.

“I want to challenge myself to play a villain. I’ve always played relatively upright roles, so now I want to try out the role of a lazy and ungainly person. A crazy person sounds good too.”

Gong Yoo also explained his absence on social media. The actor explained that he doesn’t like taking selfies and would rather take in the sights through his eyes than capturing them through the lens of a camera. He went on to explain that most social media users tend to portray a different character of them rather than of who they are. “Part of the reason why I don’t use social media is that because it’s to show people, some parts of it will not be genuine. It makes me uncomfortable to show things in a packaged way like that.” The Goblin star hopes to only show the public the real Gong Yoo sans any false pretenses.

[Featured Image by Chiang Ying-ying/AP Images]