Danielle Stislicki Update: True Crime Podcast Sheds Light On Missing Michigan Woman’s Mysterious Disappearance

Over the past weekend, Michigan held its annual Missing Persons Day to commemorate those in the state who have vanished and ensure they are not forgotten, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The creator and host of the intriguing podcast, Already Gone, attended the event and as a result made missing Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki the focus of her latest show.

In the course of only a year, Nina Innsted has amassed over 50 fascinating stories about true crime for her Already Gone Podcast, including the missing and their plight, according to her AudioBoom channel.

While attending Missing Persons Day 2017 in Livonia on May 6, Nina spoke to Danielle’s mother, Ann Stislicki, and how difficult it must be for her to go to work every day – especially because Danielle and Ann worked together at MetLife.

Danielle Stislicki Remains Missing As Major Crime Reaches Record Low In Farmington Hills Area Where She Lives – T… https://t.co/BcHuYRzI4M — Kurt Price (@800new_look) May 10, 2017

This appears to have prompted Nina to dedicate her 53rd podcast to Danielle and her mysterious disappearance, which took place over five months ago.

While investigating the matter, Nina was also able to speak with Farmington Hills Assistant Chief Matt Koehn to try and garner the latest information about Danielle’s case.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Questions Remain About Missing Woman’s Case, As Her Parents Make Plea On Birthdays https://t.co/a4WqoOOLxD — Brightly (@Brightly5) April 30, 2017

Chief Koehn told Nina that officials do not believe Danielle ever made it back to her apartment after leaving work on the day she vanished.

Nina further inquired about the house in Berkley that was searched just weeks after Danielle vanished. She asked Koehn whether it was true that the residence belonged to a former coworker of the missing woman.

Chief Koehn stated the following about the Berkley search.

“We did conduct more than one search at a home in Berkley on Oxford Street… in order to obtain evidence. I can’t talk too much about the evidence we obtained but I can confirm that we did search the house in Berkley… where a former coworker of hers did live.”

Security Guard Seen With Danielle Stislicki On Day She Vanished, Says In-Law https://t.co/DRqTiz964m via Cia Young — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) February 24, 2017

When questioned as to whether the former coworker is a person of interest or suspect in connection to Danielle’s disappearance, Chief Koehn told Nina as follows.

“We’re not making any formal announcement of a person of interest and or a suspect but we are following up on our leads.”

The chief further noted that the police department has a “close working relationship” with Danielle’s family, calling them “great… very strong… just incredible.” He said authorities are working on the missing woman’s case “daily” and are constantly making progress but must be very careful about what information is released to the public because the main goal is to find Danielle, which “trumps everything…”

DANIELLE STISLICKI: SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS KEEP CASE OF MISSING MICHIGAN WOMAN ALIVE AND ACTIVE IN PUBLIC EYE#FindDanihttps://t.co/F7PGYqbFhM — Kelly Lott (@KellyLott2) April 23, 2017

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,380, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,380.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]