‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Linsey Godfrey Addresses Status As Caroline: Will She Be Returning To ‘B&B’?

Last fall, The Bold and the Beautiful sent Caroline, Douglas, and Thomas off to New York after the truth about the baby’s paternity emerged and her marriage to Ridge fell apart. Thomas returned to Los Angeles alone a few months ago and there was a vague explanation about things not working out with Caroline. Viewers thought that Linsey Godfrey would be popping up again as Caroline sooner or later, perhaps as something of a spoiler to Thomas’ new romance with Sally. However, now the actress is sharing news that leaves her fans feeling disappointed.

People certainly didn’t anticipate that when Bold and Beautiful sent Caroline and Douglas off to New York, they wouldn’t be coming back to Los Angeles. It seemed it would be a temporary bit of time away, and there had been hints that Linsey Godfrey’s Caroline would be returning at some point. The show spent months developing the storyline of Caroline being pregnant with Thomas’ baby, but agreeing with Ridge to pretend it was his. Then, after all of that chaos, Ridge ended his marriage to her so she could be with Thomas.

Unfortunately, fans never got to see Caroline and Thomas happy together for more than a few minutes. Many Bold and Beautiful fans were anxious to see “Carmas” explore this relationship now that they were both truly available, but the writers had other plans. In December, as Celeb Dirty Laundry detailed, buzz swirled that Godfrey had been dropped to recurring. Caroline wasn’t brought back to town for any big family events, but there still seemed to be hints that Linsey’s time on Bold and Beautiful was not done.

I want #CarMas Back..I mean if written the right way they could be a PowerCouple…#BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jjZSGEna7Q — amber sumter (@ambersumter) April 6, 2017

Now, however, Linsey is speaking up and the news is not good for her Bold and Beautiful fans. Godfrey talked with Soap Opera Digest and indicated that at least for now, her time in the role of Caroline is over. Linsey shares that she has no upcoming dates scheduled to film on the show and that Caroline won’t be making any appearances in the near future.

Godfrey adds that she enjoyed her time on Bold and Beautiful and is grateful for the opportunities she got and friends she made. Linsey added that she appreciated everybody’s patience in having to wait to find out for certain what was going on with the character of Caroline and her continued absence from the canvas. It is rather interesting that no official word came out for months, especially when there had been hints and speculation that the character would perhaps show up to shake things up as Thomas and Sally grew close.

What comes next for Godfrey? Linsey has been sharing a lot on her social media pages about sketches she’s been doing for YouTube, and she has had an exercise series with former Days of Our Lives star Kate Mansi going too. However, in terms of bigger projects, the Bold and Beautiful actress is auditioning and says she’s excited to see where her career takes her next.

Many Bold and Beautiful fans are bewildered by this revelation and are stunned that Bradley Bell has decided not to keep Linsey in the mix of things as Caroline. As many point out, she had been in front burner storylines for months, and then she was written out with no closure for fans. Godfrey’s supporters are already buzzing about other soap roles they think she’d do well in, like that of Abby on Young and Restless or Maxie on General Hospital, and some think Linsey would do great on Days of Our Lives as well.

While the door obviously has been left open for Caroline to return to Los Angeles sometime in the future, the fact that Godfrey has publicly shared that she has no upcoming dates to film makes it sound as if the show has made a rather definitive decision that they aren’t interested in continuing this character’s storyline at this point. Do you think that The Bold and the Beautiful is making a mistake by letting Linsey Godfrey go and writing out the character of Caroline?

[Featured Image by Joe Seer/Shutterstock]