Did Brad Pitt Turn Down Kate Hudson? Actress Packs PDA With New Beau Danny Fujikawa Amid Fake News

Did Brad Pitt turn down Kate Hudson? Rumors emerged as the mother-of-two strolled the red carpet with suspected beau, Danny Fujikawa.

Speculations about Pitt’s post-divorce dating status remained a viral topic online, dragging Hudson’s name in the gutter once again. This time, a fake report from the National Enquirer, debunked by Gossip Cop, claims that the Allied actor wasn’t interested in dating her in the first place.

According to the rumor, Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband turned down Kate’s advances, which included offers to “get together and have coffee at her house or just hang out.” The Enquirer’s source also claimed that Hudson texts Pitt “a lot.”

After allegedly ignoring her for quite some time, the 53-year-old actor-producer finally decided to turn her down, with the “insider” claiming that he is not interested to date anyone at the moment and that “he’s worried that a public romance will affect his custody arrangement with his six kids.”

On top of that, the fake news source claimed that Hudson “was fuming” after receiving Brad’s response.

Ironically, past rumors involving Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson suggested that they have been dating for quite some time and that they may be expecting a baby together. In fact, Gossip Cop recalled how Star, the Enquirer’s sister magazine, “initiated” the rumors about the two being a couple in December.

In fact, Yahoo got caught up in the drama after reporting how Kate Hudson admitted to dating Brad Pitt in January. Citing Woman’s Day magazine, the outlet reported about how the actress told a group that she rendezvoused with Pitt on “several occasions” following his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

Of course, both the dating and pregnancy rumors have been debunked by the fact-checking website as it emerged online.

As for the new rumor about Brad turning down Kate, Gossip Cop was assured by people close to the Hollywood stars that no such event occurred and that it was “as untrue as the rest of them.”

While some people who have been secretly hoping for a Brad Pitt-Kate Hudson romance insists on sharing the false claims, it appears like the actress has another man in mind.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 38-year-old Hollywood star was joined by her rumored new beau, Danny Fujikawa, at the red carpet premiere of Snatched in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Based on what reporters saw, the two packed on PDA while posing on the red carpet and had even shared a kiss in front of the camera. Does this mean that Kate Hudson has never been interested in Brad Pitt in the first place?

By the looks of it, Kate and Danny are madly in love. Her mother, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell even admitted to ET that they liked the new man in her life.

“He’s a nice guy, Danny. Yeah, I like him,” Russell said.

“I always approve. Kate brings good guys.”

On top of that, Hawn gushed about Kate’s new man, revealing how “special” he is to her.

“He’s a great guy. Yeah, he’s very special actually.”

For those who don’t know him, Danny Fujikawa is the founder of Lightwave Records and was the guitarist for the band Chief before the group disbanded.

Based on Kate’s past relationships, which include Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, it appears as though Fujikawa is more her type than Brad Pitt.

Still, neither Kate nor Danny confirmed the real score between them, so as far as we are concerned, the reports about their romance remain as mere rumors, even though the photos during their red carpet debut might sway people to think they are a couple.

