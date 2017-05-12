Giada De Laurentiis Wants To Promote ‘Food Network Star’ Season 13 But Nicole Kidman Spits Out Her Pizza On TV

Giada De Laurentiis taught Nicole Kidman and Ellen DeGeneres how to cook on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. But when it came to tasting time, Kidman had to spit out Giada’s pizza while Ellen tried to swallow it down.

The celebrity chef dropped by Ellen’s show to promote the new season of Food Network Star. The Big Little Lies star joined her for a cooking segment, but she seemed to have failed to impress Ellen and Nicole with her cooking skills. The host tried Giada’s focaccia bread pizza and visibly struggled to bite the food, which brought the audience to laughter. Trying to keep a straight face, Ellen said, “That sure is good.”

“I know you’re not meant to criticize, but it’s a little tough.”

Kidman also took a bite and said, “It’s a little tough … I know you’re not meant to criticize, but it’s a little tough.” They all tried to just laugh at it, with Giada saying, “Nicole, it has been sitting there for like five hours!” She added that that’s the reason why she hates doing segments like that.

While reports suggest that there had been a friction between Nicole and Giada because of what happened, Giada did not seem to mind. She tweeted about their guesting and thanked Kidman and Ellen for the laughs.

Meanwhile, Giada also made headlines recently as she admitted her discomfort when fans are too touchy. De Laurentiis has a restaurant in Las Vegas, and she shared that people would usually come up to her as it is probably the only place they expect to see her easily. “I wish I could say no touchy-touchy, but it doesn’t work that way,” the chef said, as reported by NY Daily News.

Speaking at the Vegas Uncork’d Grand Tasting Event at Caesars Palace, where she plans to open another restaurant by year-end, the Italian-born chef believes that affectionate fans were less intimidated to approach her because she’s a female. On a positive note, she added that sometimes they just wanted to thank her for what she does. So De Laurentiis has started to get into the terms of being famous and being herself in her own skin as she gets older. Still, fans should be careful to respect her personal space, especially when they are meeting Giada for the first time.

Aside from Food Network Star Season 13, Giada will be working on three new shows for the network. Food Network has 26 half-hour episodes for Giada’s Summer Entertaining, Giada Entertains, and Giada’s Holiday Handbook. According to Variety, the production will start this summer and the first episodes are expected to begin airing the fourth quarter.

Food Network Star Season 13 will premiere on June 4. De Laurentiis, along co-chef star Bobby Flay, will judge 13 competitors who will show their cookings skills on camera. Aside from their talent to cook, they also need to show impressive television presence and dedication, per CultureMap Dallas.

Giada was romantically linked to Flay, but rumors remained rumors, even after she divorced from ex-husband Todd Thompson. A few months after the divorce was finalized, Giada admitted it was quite a difficult time because she was with Todd since she was 19. But then she and Thompson are able to make things work particularly when it comes to their nine-year-old daughter. So far they are doing great in co-parenting her, per People.

Around August last year, it emerged that Giada De Laurentiis has a new boyfriend, TV producer Shane Farley, per HuffPost. “Life is fun and great and I have so much fun with my daughter and I have someone new!” she told E! News.

[Featured Image by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP Images]