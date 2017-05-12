Did James Harden Quit On The Houston Rockets? Rumors Fly After Horrible Game 6 Performance

Did James Harden just quit on the Houston Rockets?

The candidate for the NBA MVP this season all but disappeared in his team’s must-win Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring just 10 points on 2-for-11 shooting and 6 turnovers.In a game many thought the Rockets would win to force a Game 7 — Houston was playing at home, while the Spurs were missing Kawhi Leonard — they ended up being crushed, 114-75.

The performance led to rumors that James Harden may have quit on the Houston Rockets, an assessment that a handful of NBA Hall of Famers reportedly shared with analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith says five Hall of Famers texted him to say James Harden quit. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) May 12, 2017

After the game, James Harden said he and the rest of the team just fell flat in the biggest game of their season. Harden said he took responsibility for the loss.

“I really just didn’t have a rhythm in the game,” he said after the game. “As a team, as a unit, we didn’t have a rhythm and they just capitalized off of that.”

During the game, there was a now-viral shot of James Harden and Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni sitting on the bench, stunned at the thrashing the team was taking at the hands of the Spurs.

Got answers? Cause it doesn't look like James Harden and Mike D'Antoni do pic.twitter.com/deHUsOe96w — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) May 12, 2017

Many fans shared the same assessment, with many taking to social media to question whether James Harden just quit on his team. Harden’s name was the top trending term in Twitter in the minutes after the game ended.

Without Kawhi Leonard, Spurs blast James Harden and the Rockets in Game 6 #NBA https://t.co/9l3cr4V70P pic.twitter.com/4AVpCFxb7z — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 12, 2017

James Harden’s horrible performance in Game 6 wasn’t a surprise to everyone.

SB Nation writer Zito Madu noted that for all of his strengths, Harden has a tendency to disappear in the biggest moments.

“Harden is one of the game’s best playmakers and scorers because of his mind,” Madu wrote. “His game is built to pick opponents apart when the defense has to make the often-fatal decision of showing too much attention to a player that can’t really be stopped one-on-one or guarding his army of three-point specialists.”

“But that method works best when the game has a normal structure to it. When everything breaks down and the game descends into chaos, Harden thinks himself into a corner, dribbling aimlessly while waiting for an opening that never presents itself. It’s as if he’s conducting an orchestra in the middle of a death metal concert, rather than jumping into the mosh pit himself.”

Aside from the rumors that he may have quit on his team, James Harden also fielded questions after the game about whether he was battling injury or illness that hadn’t been disclosed. Harden said no, it was just a terrible performance.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]