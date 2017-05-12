Canceled TV Shows 2017 Announced For ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, And More

Decisions on which programs made the canceled TV shows 2017 list have been officially announced. A slew of prime time programs on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and more are being axed to make room for new programming in the fall. As the annual upfront presentations in New York near, network executives have revealed which TV shows are being canceled and which are being renewed for the 2017-2018 season.

One of the biggest surprises on the canceled TV show list for 2017 is ABC’s Last Man Standing. The sitcom, starring Tim Allen, drew 8.1 million viewers every Friday night. Thursday’s announcement sent shockwaves around the internet with fans threatening to boycott ABC for canceling their favorite show.

Every season there are surprises on the canceled and renewed list. A lot of television shows are yet to be determined over whether they’ll return. Shows listed below are for ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and popular shows from a few other networks.

Variety reports on which shows were canceled for the 2017 season, with some added by Huffington Post.

The following list of programs were on the canceled TV shows 2017 list:

American Crime (ABC)

American Gothic (CBS)

APB (Fox)

Aquarius (NBC)

Bones (Fox)

BrainDead (CBS)

Conviction (ABC)

Coupled (Fox)

Doubt (CBS)

Dr. Ken (ABC)

Emerald City (NBC)

Eyewitness (USA)

Frequency (The CW)

Grimm (NBC)

Heartbeat (NBC)

Houdini & Doyle (Fox)

Imaginary Mary (ABC)

Last Man Standing (ABC)

Making History (Fox)

Man Seeking Woman (FX)

Mistresses (ABC)

No Tomorrow (The CW)

Notorious (ABC)

Party Over Here (Fox)

Pitch (Fox)

Powerless (NBC)

Pure Genius (CBS)

Reign (The CW)

Rosewood (Fox)

Rush Hour (CBS)

Secrets and Lies (ABC)

Sleepy Hollow (Fox)

Son of Zorn (Fox)

The Real O’Neals (ABC)

Time After Time (ABC)

Timeless (NBC)

Uncle Buck (ABC)

The Vampire Diaries (The CW)

You the Jury (Fox)

Dozens of TV shows canceled across networks https://t.co/mPrg2255aR pic.twitter.com/ffR2mLjm3N — Variety (@Variety) May 11, 2017

Renewed TV shows for 2017 are reported by Us Weekly and include the following:

60 Minutes (CBS)

48 Hours (CBS)

The 100 (The CW)

$100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

American Girl (Fox)

American Horror Story (FX)

American Idol (ABC reboot)

Arrow (The CW)

The Bachelor (ABC)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Baskets (FX)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Big Brother (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

Blindspot (NBC)

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Bull (CBS)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Colony (USA)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Criminal Minds (CBS)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Empire (Fox)

Family Guy (Fox)

Falling Water (USA)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

The Flash (The CW)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

The Good Fight (CBS)

Gotham (Fox)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Humans (AMC)

Into the Badlands (AMC)

iZombie (The CW)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Jeopardy (CBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

The Last Man on Earth (Fox)

Legion (FX)

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

Life in Pieces (CBS)

Lucifer (Fox)

MacGyver (CBS)

Madam Secretary (CBS)

Man With a Plan (CBS)

MasterChef (Fox)

MasterChef Junior (Fox)

The Mick (Fox)

The Middle (ABC)

Modern Family (ABC)

Mom (CBS)

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

The Originals (The CW)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

Riverdale (The CW)

Scandal (ABC)

Scorpion (CBS)

The Simpsons (Fox)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Star (Fox)

Supergirl (The CW)

Superior Donuts (CBS)

Supernatural (The CW)

Survivor (CBS)

Taboo (FX)

The Voice (NBC)

This is Us (NBC)

Wheel of Fortune (CBS)

Whose Life is it Anyway? (The CW)

X-Files (Fox)

Zoo (CBS)

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2017/2018 SEE THEM HERE: https://t.co/AqMrEL2o41 pic.twitter.com/2Ldt4nQCao — Di Ranere (@FSMMedia) May 11, 2017

Did you see any of your favorite TV shows on the canceled or renewed list for 2017?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]