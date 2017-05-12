Danny Fujikawa Pictures: Kate Hudson’s New Boyfriend Has Some Striking Similarities To Her Past Lovers

Danny Fujikawa’s pictures prove one thing — Kate Hudson certainly has a “type” when it comes to boyfriends.

The latest beau for the 38-year-old actress made his debut on the red carpet for the Snatched premiere in Los Angeles this week. Though Hudson and Fujikawa had been reported to be dating for a few weeks now, this was the first time that the two made it out to a public event. The couple posed for pictures and even shared a kiss on the red carpet.

But those who took a look at pictures of Danny Fujikawa may have noticed some striking similarities to Kate Hudson’s past boyfriends. It’s pretty clear that Hudson has a thing for the bearded rocker types.

Fujikawa was the guitarist and backup vocalist for the Los Angeles band Chief, which released a highly acclaimed album titled Modern Rituals in 2010 before parting ways the next year.

But Danny Fujikawa stayed within the music industry, starting his own label called Lightwave Records in 2012. As Hollywood Life noted, the label — which Fujikawa co-founded with The Delta Mirror front man Chris Acosta — had done pretty well for itself.

“The killer label has released albums like The Delta Mirror’s sophomore venture Better Unsung, as well as Danny’s solo record, Cellophane Castles. They re-released The Shimmies’ Beloved Enemies, as well as work from Ave Grave.”

Fujikawa’s background is pretty similar to Kate Hudson’s past boyfriends. This is her first public relationship since ending her engagement with Matt Bellamy, the bearded frontman for the band Muse. Kate Hudson was also famously married to another bearded rocker, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes.

#KateHudson in Custody Battle with Ex #ChrisRobinson Over Son Ryder: Kate Hudson and her ex husband Chris Robinson… https://t.co/RbOmZ3adRf — Shirley Homan (@ShirleyHoman481) March 1, 2017

A friend of Kate Hudson told People magazine that Danny Fujikawa definitely fits her type.

“Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” the friend said. “But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.”

And Kate Hudson certainly seems smitten with her new man, gushing about him on the red carpet premiere for Snatched.

“My cute man. He’s the best!” she told Extra(via Us Weekly). When the interviewer asked what she liked best about him, Hudson had a hard time narrowing it down: “How long do you have? He’s a good man.”

Kate Hudson Gushes Over Her 'Cute' Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa: 5 Things to Know About Him! https://t.co/pLRPNLkrTN pic.twitter.com/KgY6AcHpFM — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 12, 2017

But Hudson’s friend told People magazine that they’re not exactly headed down the aisle anytime soon.

“Kate’s enjoying herself,” the friend said. “At this point, it’s not serious.”

Kate Hudson’s love life has been tabloid fodder for years, with the celebrity media often reporting on rumors flings. That was the case after reports connected Hudson with singer Nick Jonas, who is 15 years her junior.

Hudson told Red Online that it’s the kind of intense attention that all other single women in Hollywood have come to expect.

“The media scrutinizes all single women in the public eye,” Hudson said. “You cannot have a conversation with a man without being attached to them. One: can women not be friends with men? Two: are they implying that a single woman is constantly looking to be in a relationship or is in need of a man? You don’t get that with men.”

Hudson added that she’s very open to falling in love, but just as open to ending relationships when it’s the right time. Kate said she knew the time was right to call off her engagement with Matt Bellamy.

“If it doesn’t work, you can’t force it. The bigger you love, the more vulnerable you are, the scarier it is if it’s lost. So people tend to get more and more protective of their heart. Well, I’ve spent a lifetime not wanting that ever to happen.”

More pictures of Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa can be seen here.

[Featured Image by Roberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]