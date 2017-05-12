Member Of The Cast Does Not Believe ‘Justice League’ Will Be As Good As ‘The Avengers’

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is the live-action Justice League and many fans have their doubts that it will live up to the hype and apparently, so does some of the cast. As the DC Extended Universe attempts to catch up to the quality of films that Marvel Studios has produced, they need as much support as possible. That’s kind of hard to do when one of Justice League‘s own cast members doesn’t think it will be as good as The Avengers.

After Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, fans are hoping that Warner Bros. can get things back on track with Justice League. Their faith in Warner Bros. was not strengthened when Suicide Squad came out and made people even angrier than they already were.

Diane Lane has played the role of Martha Kent, Superman/Clark Kent’s mother, in two films and she will reprise the role in Justice League. After her comments about the yet-to-be-released DC Comics movie, she may not be returning to play the part ever again.

Lane was a guest on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week and of course, the subject of the comic book movie came up. While taking some fan calls, one viewer asked Lane if she could share any spoilers about Justice League, but she wasn’t going to be tricked. According to Screen Rant, she simply said, “No.”

After that, the fan also asked a second question and wondered if Justice League would be better than Marvel’s The Avengers. One would think they know what Lane was going to say in response to that question, but she was full of surprises.

“No. Short, but honest. I hate to disappoint.”

Now, that is really quite shocking to hear an actress say that about the movie she will be starring in and one has to wonder what this means for the DCEU. Batman-News pointed out that Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth) said last year that Batman V Superman received a rightful “kicking” from those that criticized it.

Still, this is not something that will sit well with the fans and it may make a lot of them lose

The Outhousers report that Lane now joins Amy Adams (Lois Lane) and Laurence Fishburne (Perry White) as those in the DCEU who have not spoken favorably of Justice League.

With six months to go until Justice League hits theaters, things are not looking good for the movie that was supposed to rejuvenate the DCEU. Wonder Woman will be released in less than a month and Warner Bros. is hoping that it is the giant tentpole movie they’ve been waiting for, but that remains to be seen.

No matter how it does at the box office, Diane Lane’s words are going to keep coming up for the next half a year. It is difficult to think that she could have meant anything other than Justice League is not as good as The Avengers, but maybe, she did?

The first Justice League movie is set to hit theaters on Nov. 17 of this year with an incredibly impressive cast. Ben Affleck is joined by Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jason Mamoa, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, and many more.

The DCEU and Warner Bros. are really hoping that Justice League lives up to the hype and really does bounce the franchise back into the spotlight in a good way. It has a fantastic cast and a story that could be really enjoyable, but it has a lot to do to breathe life back into a film universe that some fans have already lost faith in. Diane Lane really didn’t help matters by putting it down already and elevating The Avengers ahead of Justice League before it even hits theaters.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]