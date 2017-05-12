Watch Ireland Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 1st ODI Start Time, Tri-Series Opening Match

The Bangladesh national cricket team will fight to boost their world ICC One Day International ranking just three weeks ahead of the prestigious Champions Trophy tournament, when they face host Ireland in the opener of an ODI tri-nation series, a match that will live stream on Friday with the Tigers needing a pair of wins over Ireland and at least one win in two matches against New Zealand to vault from seventh to six place on the ICC table.

While Ireland is still developing as an international cricket side, and still awaits Test status, Bangladesh have proven themselves more than able to compete with many of the world’s top teams in the ODI format, and will look to improve on their split of two games in Sri Lanka — with a third as a no-result — in April.

Bangladesh team practice at Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast, Ireland today ahead of the upcoming Tri-Nation Series from 12 May. pic.twitter.com/KG4umj85pz — CricFighter (@CricFighter) May 8, 2017

To find out how to watch a live stream in several countries of the first ODI of the tri-series, Ireland vs. Bangladesh, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Start time for the 50-overs match is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. British Summer Time at Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday, May 12. In Bangladesh the live stream will get underway at 3:45 p.m., while viewers in New Zealand hoping to get a look at the Black Caps’ two opponents in the tri-series will need to log in to the live stream at 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to get up early, or stay up late, to watch the Ireland-Bangladesh live stream. The match begins at 5:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2:45 a.m. Pacific.

Watch Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza offer his thoughts on the match against Ireland and the entire tri-series in the video below.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza spoke at Dublin today before the first match against Ireland in the Tri-Nation Series pic.twitter.com/LmhTMGisT9 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 11, 2017

Ireland are coming off their historic first-ever series on English soil, where they played two ODI matches against their hosts — including the Lord’s debut for the Irish in the second match. But while Ireland showed flashes of improvement, the results were far from what they hoped for, taking a pair of drubbings from the far more seasoned England squad.

Ireland Wolves play Bangladesh at Stormont @csnicc tomorrow at 10.45 come see some of our current and future stars pic.twitter.com/an1WrRC4IQ — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) May 9, 2017

Here are the expected teams for Friday’s Ireland vs. Bangladesh first ODI. Note that Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe must serve a one-match suspension due to a slow over rate in the final match against Sri Lanka, and will give way to Test Captain Mushfiqur Rahim for the first ODI.

Ireland: 1 Ed Joyce, 2 Paul Stirling, 3 William Porterfield (captain) 4 Andy Balbirnie, 5 Niall O’Brien (wicketkeeper), 6 Gary Wilson, 7 Kevin O’Brien, 8 George Dockrell, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Tim Murtagh, 11 Peter Chase.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (captain), 5 Mosaddek Hossain, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Mehedi Hasan, 9 Shafiul Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

Watch the 1st ODI Stream in Bangladesh

Gazi TV will live stream the first of the six and final Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh ODI cricket match of the three-match series at this link, but be aware, the live stream will be available to view in Bangladesh only.

Watch a Live Stream in New Zealand

Sky Sports in New Zealand also carries all six matches in the New Zealand, Bangladesh and Ireland tai-series, including the first ODI between Bangladesh and host Ireland. Subscribers can access a live stream on the Sky Go NZ service at this link.

Live Stream the ODI Cricket Match in Ireland

The Ireland vs. Bangladesh first T20I will be broadcast by eir Sport, which means that to access a live stream, fans in tIreland must register for the eir Vision Go streaming service at this link to obtain an eir Vision Go login.

Cricket Fans in the U.S.A. Can Watch a Live Stream Free

In the United States, live stream coverage of the entire Bangladesh, New Zealand, Ireland cricket tri-series will be carried by ESPN3, the online-only channel in the ESPN Network, at this link. The ESPN3 streaming channel is free to subscribers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs, as well. For a full list, check this link. To watch the Ireland vs. Bangladesh first 1st ODI match on mobile devices, download the WatchESPN app.

[Featured Image By Ashwini Bhatia/AP Images]