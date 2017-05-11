Fans of Shameless who are waiting for the official release date of Season 8 are going to have to continue to wait as the release date has yet to be confirmed by Showtime. While – thanks to Emmy Rossum – Shameless fans know they started filming Season 8 of the Showtime series this month, no one knows for sure when the release date is.

As Inquisitr reported a few months prior, there has yet to be a confirmation regarding when Season 8 of the series would premiere. Many fans of Shameless have speculated the series would premiere three months from now in October. This speculation stems from the fact that Season 7 had a premiere date of October 2. Season 7 of Shameless, however, is the only season of the series to premiere in October. The first six seasons of the Showtime series premiered during the second week of January. Based on the history of the series, it seems a little more likely for the release date of Season 8 to be in January of next year as opposed to October of this year.

As The Christian Post reminds us, Shameless fans are extremely grateful that there is going to be a Season 8 of the series. After all, there was a period of time when the future of the show was in danger as Emmy Rossum was demanding an increased pay. The actress also wanted to be compensated for all of the years that William H. Macy was receiving higher wages than she was. This, in turn, stemmed a pretty big debate over whether or not actors received more money simply because they were men. Did William H. Macy receive a higher salary because he was a man or was it because he had more talent and experience than Emmy Rossum when the show started? It was reported that Emmy was unwilling to work on additional seasons of the series unless her pay demands were met.

Exactly what deals were worked out regarding pay was never made public, but fans can assume a deal Emmy approved of was struck. After all, it was Emmy herself who first took to Twitter to let fans know she would be continuing on the show when they returned to start filming Season 8 this month.

While Showtime has remained tight lipped on the release date for Season 8 of Shameless, media outlets and fan pages have been exploring with rumors and theories on what is going to be in store for the Gallaghers this season. For starters, fans have speculated on a number of characters returning to the series including Mickey, Sheila, Sean, and maybe even Jimmy. Will any – or all – of these characters be returning to the cast for Season 8? Could Mandy return? What about Sammi? Would they bring back Karen and her husband even though she’s brain damaged now? Some have even questioned whether or not Monica was actually dead.

The other big question Shameless fans have about Season 8 is in regards to Fiona’s love life. As fans who are up to date with the series know, Fiona decided to take some time off from men. After all, she hadn’t exactly had the best luck in the love department. While some fans like the new Fiona without the need to be with a man, others don’t think she’s capable of going that long without being intimate.

Are you eagerly awaiting the release date of Season 8 of Shameless? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images]