‘The Voice’ Shocker: Kelly Clarkson Joins As Judge – Declines American Idol Offer

The Voice Season 14 spoilers include the breaking news that Kelly Clarkson is officially confirmed to sit in one of the big red chairs on the hit NBC reality singing competition. Although The Voice Season 12 is at the semi-finals stage, casting announcements were released about The Voice Season 13 and Season 14 including this stunner about top pop crooner Kelly Clarkson.

Kelly Clarkson Turns Her Back On American Idol

There have been rumors aplenty that Kelly Clarkson would be a judge on the new American Idol reboot coming soon to ABC, the Idol winner is a lock for The Voice Season 14 for Spring 2018. Despite winning American Idol back in Season 1, easily beating runner-up Justin Guarini, it seems Kelly decided not to gamble on the rumored offer to be part of the American Idol reboot and instead went with The Voice which continues to soar in ratings.

Kelly will sit in a big red chair on The Voice next year alongside the ever-present Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, but the fourth judge remains a mystery as of now. The Voice has always offered a diverse array of coaches from different genres, ages, and backgrounds. With Kelly coming out of a similar reality show herself and launching into a stellar pop career, she’ll be a natural mentor for contestants.

Another American Idol Alum Joins The Voice Season 13

In addition to The Voice landing superstar Kelly Clarkson for its 2018 season, The Voice Season 13 will feature noted American Idol alumnus Jennifer Hudson. If you watched American Idol back in Season 3, you’d know Hudson landed at seventh place on the reality singing competition but went on to huge success despite not winning the show. Hudson landed an Oscar nod for Dreamgirls, among other accolades.

Sitting beside Jennifer Hudson on The Voice Season 13 that debuts this Fall will be past Voice coach Miley Cyrus who was a standout freshman coach in Season 11. Miley took over for Pharrell Williams and did so well she was invited back and quickly confirmed for Season 13. Both Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus will sit alongside veteran The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

Blake Shelton Announced Kelly Clarkson Casting On The Voice

According to Rolling Stone, it was constant The Voice coach Blake Shelton that teased Clarkson’s casting on Facebook Live (see video below).

Blake Shelton said, “This person is a very near and dear friend of mine, somebody that I consider to be family.”

Since Kelly Clarkson’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, is Blake Shelton’s manager and country music is a notoriously tight-knit conclave, it’s perfect that Shelton made the announcement.

Two-time mom Clarkson responded saying, “I’m finally not knocked up and I can join your show!”

Clarkson has history with The Voice as a Season 12 mentor and Season 11 finale guest performer. Plus, with pal Shelton at her side, and Kelly Clarkson’s notoriously sassy sense of humor, there should be excellent rapport between the judges which is always integral to the enjoyment of watching The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson Competes Head-to-Head With American Idol

What’s of particular interest with this The Voice casting announcement is that not only did Kelly Clarkson turn down a rumored offer to serve as a judge on the American Idol reboot, but she’ll be competing against the show that made her famous. The Voice Season 14 debuts in February 2018 and American Idol is reportedly slated for March 2018. That puts the singing competitions in direct competition.

Variety reported Clarkson’s reaction to her casting announcement and quoted the singer who said, “I’m so excited to join ‘The Voice‘ at NBC… I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry.”

Variety also quoted Paul Telegdy of NBC Entertainment saying, “Kelly has been a part of ‘The Voice‘ family for many years as an adviser and performer. We are thrilled she has chosen to join us as a coach to mentor the next generation through our unique vocal boot camp.”

Although Blake Shelton is a five-time winning coach on the NBC reality show, Clarkson warned close family friend and now-fellow The Voice coach, “Watch out Shelton, I’m coming’ to win!”

For now, The Voice is wrapping Season 12, and the two-night live finale will air on May 22 and 23. After that, it will be nearly a year-long wait before we get to see Kelly Clarkson as a judge on The Voice Season 14.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]