Amy Schumer Insisted On Goldie Hawn As Her Mom In ‘Snatched’: Goldie Relaunches Her Career At 71

Amy Schumer wouldn’t budge on her decision to have Goldie Hawn portray her mom in Snatched. Snatched is a mother’s day aimed comedy about the abduction of a mother and daughter.

Goldie Hawn, even at age 71, still looks more like Amy Schumer’s sister than her mother. Despite Goldie’s incredible beauty which defies the passing years, director Johnathan Levine felt he had to establish whether, at her age, Hawn was up to all the hard work involved in making Snatched.

Amy Schumer may have found Snatched director, Johnathan Levine’s line of questioning embarrassing, but Goldie Hawn remained undaunted by the personal questions. Levine explained what he asked Goldie to the Los Angeles Times.

“Why haven’t you worked in so long? What do you think the challenges of going back to work will be? Do you think you’ll be able to learn lines?’ The scary thing for me, as a director, was not knowing if Goldie was used to what it was like to make a movie in 1992 [versus 2017]”

Amy Schumer’s second movie Snatched is reportedly a deeper more thoughtful movie than her first. Trainwreck was a light-hearted romantic comedy, while Snatched will explore mother-daughter relationships. Yet, the Atlantic calls it wacky. Snatched is old school in its presentation, reminiscent of all those crazy ill-fated road trip style comedies.

Goldie Hawn made her last film in 2002 and spent that time raising a professional hockey player. Amazingly, Goldie Hawn and Kirk Russell’s son grew up to be a hockey player, at first playing in Vancouver but he has since moved to Europe. Hawn told the Los Angeles Times, she was actually doing a lot with her time off from movies.

“It was a very powerful time for me. When you think you’re doing nothing, you’re actually doing a lot. Your brain is incubating into the next step. And I never looked back about acting – ever. I didn’t miss it. I was so vitalized and doing something I cared about.”

Amy Schumer has bonded powerfully with Goldie Hawn and the two had a lot of fun making Snatched. Goldie Hawn very much appreciated that Amy Schumer stood up for her and insisted she was the perfect woman for the part.

“I’m not new on the block, so I know what goes on when a gal gets to be at a certain time in her life in this business. You don’t get things like this. But look what I got. I got Amy and me together in, basically, a two-people movie. How awesome to not play an ancillary role? It was an awesome way to re-enter.”

Goldie Hawn enjoyed making Snatched with Amy Schumer so much that she plans to return to acting full-time. Amy Schumer really started something with her insistent plea to have Goldie Hawn portray her mother.

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer proved to be a great pair in Snatched, but speaking of great pairs, what about Goldie Hawn’s 34-year romance with Kirk Russell? Hawn told People Kirk Russell was always a really sweet guy, who was great with children.

“He was so good-looking, but he had no pretense about him. I could tell right away he wasn’t a womanizer. What really got me was when I watched my kids when they’d come to the set and how he was with them. He was amazing with them. He was such a natural,”

Amy Schumer star of Snatched, always joking about being single, perhaps dreams of a relationship like the one Goldie Hawn has with Kirk Russell. After all, who doesn’t? Kirk Russell was a major heartthrob back in the day, and after all these years Goldie Hawn and Kirk Russell are still beautiful together.

Amy Schumer who is only 35-years-old has only just begun, while Schumer’s Snatched co-star Goldie Hawn has a brilliant career, a beautiful romance and is still going strong at 71.

