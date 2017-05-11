Rosie O’Donnell Lashes Out At Donald Trump Despite Agreeing On James Comey

Donald Trump has an urgent sense of gratification to someone who agrees with his stance, no matter how much at odds the person is with him. Proof of this is stemmed from a recent tweet Trump released that informed bitter rival Rosie O’Donnell that he agreed with her regarding firing former FBI Director James Comey from his position. Six months ago, CNN Contributor Brian Fallon stated that Comey’s accusations of intrusions during the election were as unjustified as initially expected. O’Donnell replied, “Fire Comey.” Trump dug up this tweet and stated, “We finally agree on something Rosie.” Interestingly, the context of the tweet had to do with Comey being a major hurdle in the progress of Hillary Clinton’s presidential hopes. However, this did not mean anything to the President, as he tweeted the former status anyway.

Even with the small bit of praise that Trump gave O’Donnell, she still found no reason to give it to him in return. O’Donnell retorted, “u don’t even realize the kind of trouble u r in – comeys people believe in him – for real – they have the proof – u r a sadistic man #USA.”

The feud between Trump and O’Donnell has stemmed for many years. According to The Daily Beast and CNN’s timeline, it all started in 2006 when Rosie O’Donnell, who was then a host on The View, adamantly disagreed with his decision to fire Miss USA Tara Conner after revelations of drug use, underage drinking, and sexual activities. After harsh comments about Trump on the show, Trump responded to People Magazine.

He said, she said: The long history of Donald Trump vs. Rosie O’Donnell https://t.co/Bek7Y0ujLU pic.twitter.com/JNY7jCgzfO — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 11, 2017

“Rosie will rue the words she said. I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements – and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

In December of 2011, Trump took a jab at O’Donnell for announcing her engagement to Michelle Rounds. Trump stated, “I feel sorry for Rosie ‘s new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with [O’Donnell]–a true loser.” O’Donnell responded by calling Trump an a**, and he struck back by speaking ill of her “Rosie” show that once aired on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. Trump felt bad for Oprah, because he really likes her and wants her to continue her success. However, he felt that acquiring Rosie was a “disaster.”

O’Donnell has remained vocal on Twitter since the Comey firing, retweeting a column from the Daily Beast regarding Trump becoming “uncomfortably close” to being exposed by Comey. The speculation was that the timeliness of his firing had much to do with Trump meeting with Russian officials just one day later. A senior law enforcement official stated that it makes no sense that he was fired at 5:30 p.m. on a Thursday. Especially, since it would have made more sense if he’d be fired the next day at the end of the week.

O’Donnell also retweeted that Trump is a sociopath, and under FBI investigation while she is not. She added, “he is a bad hombre.” Rosie also agreed with a tweet stating that Trump should be concerned with being the President instead of scrolling on Twitter and tweeting about her.

this hammerhead swam next to my boat for ten minutes in the ocean in front of mara largo #cantMAKEitUP #TrumpDONE pic.twitter.com/5xCh7WmRDY — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 11, 2017

The battle between Trump and O’Donnell does not seem to be disappearing anytime soon. Despite Trump’s agreement with O’Donnell, albeit out of context, she has no desire to praise in an any way. Most likely, O’Donnell will continue to fire back at Trump via social media. Moreover, Trump will make sure to do the same thing, as they have been feuding publicly since their first encounter in 2006. Undoubtedly, O’Donnell is very sure that he “threw the election” and is “done for good.”

[Featured Image By Evan Vucci/AP Images, Cliff Owen/AP Images]