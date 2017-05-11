Tyga And Brazilian Superstar Anitta Go To Dinner In L.A. Amid Rumors He’s Dating Jordan Ozuna

Tyga took Brazilian superstar Anitta to dinner in Los Angeles amid rumors he has been dating model Jordan Ozuna. Kylie’s ex-boyfriend has certainly been busy entertaining new ladies since their split last month.

Is it business or pleasure? Or both?

Tyga was spotted out to dinner with Anitta, a Brazilian superstar who performed at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Daily Mail reported.

#anita #tyga#kyliejenner#tyganitta#anittyga#kardashians#jenner#love A post shared by Anitta???? (@reinanitta) on May 11, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

The 24-year-old singer’s real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado and she is also an actress. She has over 19 million followers on Instagram.

Anitta posted a photo on Thursday of her and Tyga working side by side at a computer, suggesting that the two are collaborating on new music together.

Neither celebrity has commented publicly since their outing at the celebrity hot spot Nobu.

Esse mês na @revista_maxima A post shared by euanitta???? (@anitta) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Anitta kicked off her singing career back in 2013 with a majorly successful debut album, Anitta.

Since then, the singer dropped “Ritmo Perfeito,” “Bang,” the live album Meu Lugar, and the EP Ta na Mira. She was even nominated for a Latin Grammy last year for Best Urban Fusion/Performance last year.

???????????? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on May 9, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Tyga has been a busy man with other ladies since his breakup with his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 19.

The “Feel Me” rapper was recently in Tulum, Mexico, with his group of friends. His rumored girlfriend, Jordan Ozuna, was also in Mexico with her girlfriends.

Ozuna has denied dating the rapper but fans suspect otherwise, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

“Omg y’all I’m not dating Tyga come on.”

She responded to the internet buzz on Twitter alleging that she was dating Tyga.

“When you’re actually on vaca with girlfriends and this happens…”

The model, 24, uploaded a naked photo to Instagram sitting in a luxurious round bed in a hut in Tulum.

Ozuna was linked to Tyga at the end of April when they were seen together at Beauty & Essex.

Tyga has even allegedly spent time with his baby mama, Blac Chyna. The two partied in Miami and Las Vegas on the same weekends recently.

Loving this Matte Lip ‘Brown Sugar’ by @lashedcosmetics???? www.lashedcosmetics.com A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 8, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Kylie Jenner has already moved on as well and has been linked to rapper Travis Scott since their split. Kylie was seen with Scott at Coachella, where she apparently had an “awkward” run-in with Tyga, according to Daily Mail.

Kylie & Travis ❤️ What do you guys think of them????? @kyliejenner #kyliejenner @travisscott #travisscott A post shared by Kylie (@klassy.kylie) on May 10, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Do you think Tyga and Kylie Jenner will ever get back together? Or will the rapper continue to play the field for a while? Let us know in the comments section below.

