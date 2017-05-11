WWE News: Former Brothers Of The Shield Reunite, Address The Crowd After Match Against Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe

Even though fans have come down hard on Roman Reigns over the last couple of years, there are so many of them who would give anything for a reunion of The Shield. Once Dean Ambrose was sent to Monday Night Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up, a reunion officially became possible as all three former members were now on the same brand. While it isn’t a full-time partnership, two brothers did come back together recently for a big tag match.

Injuries and superstars taking time off have been huge possible reasons that ratings are falling for both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. It has been a steady decline since WrestleMania 33 and WWE needs to figure out something fast or it is only going to get worse.

As they search for new ideas and storylines to bring the fans back, there are some that are right in front of their face but they simply aren’t taking advantage of them. If WWE really wanted to get some viewers back on Monday evenings, they could simply bring about one of the most popular stables in recent history.

As a matter of fact, WWE may be testing how the fans react to The Shield getting back together.

With the overseas tour continuing on, the Raw brand was recently in Lille, France where a huge tag team match was the highly of the live event. As recapped by WrestleZone, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns partnered together to take on the team of Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.

You can’t help but deny that all four superstars in that match are very talented and it really isn’t a bad main event for a house show or even a pay-per-view. After the match was over, the former Shield brothers took mics and addressed the French crowd to thank all the fans in their native tongue.

Just by watching that short video, you can tell that the fans are seriously into Seth Rollins but still don’t care much for Roman Reigns. All you have to do is listen to the ovation as Rollins is on the mic and how they simply die when he points to Reigns for a round of applause.

The fans obviously still have issues with Reigns and may have more as he moves into a rumored feud with The Miz. Still, WWE could obviously bring The Shield back together and instantly turn all them into three of the biggest babyfaces on the entire roster.

As reported a month ago by Give Me Sport, there may be some brief interactions between two members or even all three former members of The Shield, but not much more than that. There could be more tag team matches or Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns may all end up as the “Hounds of Justice” again, but it won’t be for long.

Fans have seen what each one of them can do on their own as they’ve all been world champions with Ambrose and Reigns winning other titles as well. Putting them together as a stable would please the viewers, but it won’t ever be a long-term plan again.

Still, if The Shield is even being teased with two members, anything is possible.

Roman Reigns is one of the top “faces of WWE” and they’re going to continue pushing him as that for as long as they please. Seth Rollins is not far behind as a main event talent who is always in the thick of the title chase. Dean Ambrose has been a world champion before, but he appears to be the leader of the mid-card a bit more often than not. A reunion of The Shield is possible, but until that fateful time comes, fans will have to settle for short partnerships.

[Featured Image by WWE]