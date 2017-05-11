Ellen Degeneres is facing a couple of odd rumors. In addition to alleged drama with her wife, Portia de Rossi, the talk show host is being accused of banning Caitlyn Jenner from appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

According to a new report, Ellen Degeneres doesn’t want the transgender reality star on her series because of an alleged dispute over gay marriage.

As Radar Online revealed on May 9, Ellen Degeneres and Caitlyn Jenner have feuded over their marriage stance in the past, and in Jenner’s new tell-all, she slammed the talk show host for allegedly “alienating” her from the LBGTQ [Lesbian, Bisexual, Gay, Transgender, Queer] community.

In her book, The Secrets of My Life, Jenner said DeGeneres twisted comments she made about gay marriage to shock fans during an on-air moment two years ago.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

As Radar Online explained, Ellen Degeneres allegedly put Caitlyn Jenner on the spot and forced her to explain her views. In response, Jenner reportedly stumbled with her answer and was “further alienated… from members of the LGBTQ community.”

While on tour to promote the book, Jenner continued to slam Ellen Degeneres when she claimed to have been “burned” by the talk show host’s actions.

Now, “[Ellen Degeneres] does not want to ever have Caitlyn back on the show,” a source told Radar Online. “She could not believe that Caitlyn took time to write about her in the book!”

Meanwhile, a source close to the Kardashians told the outlet that Jenner was completely okay with Ellen Degeneres’ alleged talk show ban.

“That is fine with Cait, because she has no desire to go back on after what [Ellen Degeneres] did to her last time!” the source explained. “In fact, she said she thinks that [Kris Jenner] put Ellen up to it, because of the fact that they are really close friends and Caitlyn had recently just left Kris when it happened.”

Jenner was married to Kris Jenner when she was living as Bruce Jenner.

“Caitlyn really believes that Kris put [Ellen Degeneres] up to the line of questioning that she went for in the interview,” a Jenner pal added. “She was just defending herself against the whole situation in the book because she felt she never had the chance to.”

A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Feb 14, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

In other Ellen Degeneres news, she and her wife of eight years, actress Portia de Rossi are facing allegations of a potential love triangle and impending divorce.

“Portia is threatened by [Ellen Degeneres’] relationship with [Drew Barrymore],” a source told Radar Online earlier this month. “Their emotional bond is obvious, and Portia is feeling completely left out.”

Ellen Degeneres recently launched her new series, First Dates, and while she serves as executive producer of the reality show, Barrymore is serving as the narrator.

Adding to the speculation into Ellen Degeneres and Drew Barrymore’s potential feelings for one another is the fact that the actress, who split from husband Will Kopelman last year, recently confessed she’s bisexual.

“Do I like women sexually? Yes, I do. Totally,” Barrymore admitted. “I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful.”

“[Ellen Degeneres] and Drew have the same goofy sense of humor, and they laugh like idiots at each other’s jokes,” the insider added. “Portia is a lot more serious, and it’s like those two have some unspoken language that she’s not part of.”

To see more of Ellen Degeneres and her talk show, check local listings for air times.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]