‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Slapped With Code Violation For Leaving House In Unsanitary Conditions

Abby Lee Miller may be headed to prison, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting into more trouble. According to reports, the Dance Moms star has been hit with code violations for leaving her Florida vacation home infested with mice and mosquitos.

Abby Lee Miller’s neighbors say that the reality TV star hasn’t been to the home in a year and a half, and she hasn’t had anyone come by to maintain it.

A board member of the Home Owners Association, Frederick Beyer, reports that Abby Lee Miller’s pool was green and covered in mosquitoes and other insects.

“One of the board members went over there to get the pool running because it was infested with mosquitoes. He had to clean, filter and shock the pool heavily,” he said.

The same source revealed that the unkempt pool had forced her neighbors to call the exterminators due to mice and rats being attracted to it and then migrating into their homes.

“The neighbor next door to her had to have an exterminator because of rats and mice in their home,” he said.

The Dance Moms star has received a violation and will have to resolve the issues with her house by May 26. Otherwise, she will be back in court in July to fight it.

Reports state that investigators have tried to go inside of the house to see how it appears inside, but that they have been unable to gain access to it. While the pool is a disgusting mess, the front yard, however, does not appear to have any overgrowth, so it is possible someone is maintaining her yard.

Silly fun w/ Modern Family ABC #ALDC #aldcla #aldcalways #dancemoms #season7 #thebestisyettocome A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on May 4, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

However, the federal government may take over the house due to the fact that Abby Lee Miller is facing a year and a day in prison.

“Because it’s a federal prison the government may take over the house. I believe the government has dibs before we can do anything,” Beyer added.

As Abby Lee Miller has been ordered to pay a $40,000 fine, it might be in her best interest to clean up the house and sell it before she runs into further financial and legal issues.

The former Dance Moms star has revealed that she feels “at peace” about going to prison and is going to try to make the best of her time behind bars. She has previously stated she is working on a scripted series about dance, but with a supernatural element, that she may continue to work on during her incarceration.

She has also opened up about her other plans, stating that she is going to take the time to learn Spanish and write a tell-all book. Abby Lee Miller also recently underwent gastric sleeve surgery to remove 80% of her stomach and will likely come out of her time in prison looking much slimmer and sleeker. She has not stated if she will be doing a lot of exercise during her time.

Abby Lee Miller also stated she was going to use a little bit of fantasy to get through her prison time.

“We’re just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie, and we’re on set, and I’m there for 10 months, and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

The former reality star also says she will be taking some time to finally focus on herself and reflect on her past mistakes, so she never makes them again.

“[I want] to be a smarter businesswoman and also to worry about myself. I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people’s children stars. I didn’t have any children of my own. These were my kids, and I raised them like they were my kids.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]