Why Kate Middleton Won’t Be A Bridesmaid At Pippa’s Wedding, And The Reason Meghan Markle Is Now Invited

With Pippa Middleton’s wedding just around the corner on May 20, it has been revealed that Kate Middleton will not be her sister’s maid-of-honor, while Meghan Markle is now allowed to attend Pippa’s wedding. With Pippa Middleton the bridesmaid at Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William, it may have seemed fairly certain that Pippa would choose her sister to be maid-of-honor at her own wedding. However, this is not the case.

If Kate Middleton were to take her place beside Pippa at her sister’s wedding, she would technically be known as her matron-of-honor as she is now married, and a maid-of-honor is traditionally meant to be an unmarried woman. So there is this traditional reason for Pippa Middleton not finding the Duchess of Cambridge suitable maid-of-honor material.

However, perhaps the most obvious reason for Pippa Middleton not using the Duchess of Cambridge as her maid-of-honor is because Kate Middleton will one day be the queen of England, and her sister may accidentally upstage her even without trying, as People Magazine reported. Judy Wade, the famous author of the royals, made it clear that Pippa Middleton would almost certainly prefer that Kate was there beside her than otherwise.

“Kate would upstage her sister. It’s a tricky situation for Pippa. She would want her sister by her side, as who else would she trust to make things go well? But if your sister is a future Queen, she is going to upstage the bride and draw attention. Kate would want to be in the background as much as possible.”

Kate Middleton not joining the wedding party as her sister’s maid-of-honor is not the first surprise to strike right before Pippa Middleton’s wedding. The next (but happy) shock is that Meghan Markle is now invited to the wedding.

Sealed with a kiss! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show PDA as she joins him again for polo: https://t.co/6VLT4qLraY — People Magazine (@people) May 7, 2017

The Metro has reported that there was allegedly a “no ring, no bring” rule for Pippa Middleton’s wedding, but this has been changed so that Meghan Markle can now attend Pippa’s wedding.

Aside from her work on the American television show Suits as the lead actress, Meghan Markle is also known for the very happy romance she currently shares with Prince Harry, and which was just acknowledged very publicly in the way of a shared kiss between the two at the Coworth Park Polo Club for all the world to see and photograph.

With things looking so serious between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it makes sense that Pippa Middleton would elect to allow Meghan to attend and change her “no ring, no bring” rule. This rule was originally meant to ensure that only guests who are either married or engaged to be married were allowed to attend Pippa’s wedding, which means that Meghan would not have been allowed to be present in that case, something which may have upset both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greatly.

There has been plenty of talk swirling around lately about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting engaged at some point in the near future. When Meghan attended Prince Harry’s recent polo match, it was noted in the press that Kate Middleton and Lady Diana Spencer were also both photographed at polo matches in a show of support to their future husbands-to-be. With Meghan Markle attending Prince Harry’s matches too, could this mean that an engagement announcement is next?

Were you surprised to hear that Kate Middleton won’t be maid-of-honor at Pippa Middleton’s wedding, and are you happy that Meghan Markle has now been invited too?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]