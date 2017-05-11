Meghan And Harry: Markle To Lose All Qualities The Prince Loves By Becoming A Royal?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are certainly getting serious, and there are more and more signs that are pointing to an engagement and a fully royal position for the Suits actress. In addition to recent sightings of Markle and Prince Harry together at various events and in each other’s company on outings and dates, an insider recently reported that Markle has full access to Kensington Palace.

The actress has also shut down her lifestyle site, The Tig, stating that it was time for her to move on, despite the wonderful experience she had running the site. Much like her beau, Markle has become very involved in humanitarian efforts and philanthropy. A source close to the prince has shared that Harry is keen to have Meghan by his side at the various charity events of organizations he has spearheaded, including Invictus Games and Heads Together.

The Mirror shares about the recent outing that the couple were spotted at, and notes the royal’s affections for Markle.

“The pair were snapped kissing at the polo this weekend in their first public outing together. Rumour has it she’s pretty much moved into Kensington Palace while in the UK.Which is great for Harry who’s made no secret of wanting to settle down and have kids. And Meghan is in many ways the perfect bride for the world’s most eligible bachelor. As an actress in the drama Suits she understands the pressures of celebrity.”

However, as the publication also points out, Meghan’s lifestyle is set to change even more drastically. Although Markle has a familiarity with the spotlight, the Hollywood spotlight and the royal spotlight are entirely different. It has been speculated that by immersing herself in the royal lifestyle, Meghan may end up losing all of the unique traits that Prince Harry fell in love with.

Alison Phillips of the Mirror shares her opinion as to how Markle may be permanently affected by such a drastic change of lifestyle.

“Within the confines of our Royal Family she will sooner or later be compelled to give up her acting career, her independence, her home, her opinions and, I fear, her free spirit. All the things Harry so admires.”

Unfortunately, Harry’s own mother learned the hard lesson that certain free-spirited behaviors are not at all acceptable in the eyes of the royals, although Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have definitely contributed to pushing the boundaries in search of less rigidity and more normalcy in their lives and those of their children. Perhaps Markle and the prince will help to do the same.

The pair, as stated, have begun appearing at various events together and are done avoiding the cameras. One upcoming event in the very near future that Prince Harry and Markle are to attend is Pippa Middleton’s wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews. Pippa, of course, is the gorgeous younger sister to the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, so naturally, this wedding is expected to be the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.

For months, rumors swirled that Pippa was fearful that Meghan’s attendance at her wedding would steal her spotlight, yet this is apparently is not the case seeing as Markle has been extended an invite to both the ceremony and reception.

Vogue shares the latest details about the Suits star’s attendance at the nuptials, stating “Markle has indeed been invited to Middleton’s wedding ceremony, in addition to the reception. News of Markle’s invite comes fresh on the heels of her recent public display of affection with Prince Harry.”

There will likely be no shortage of reports about the big event, and we can’t wait to see pictures of the happy couple on their big day.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Relais & Chateaux]