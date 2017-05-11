Today Is National Eat What You Want Day! Here’s How To Score Free Food

For some of us (including me), every day is National Eat What You Want Day. But, for others, this day only comes once a year on May 11th.

Either way, here’s how you can score some free food.

McDonald’s and Postmates are hosting a Big Mac giveaway.

According to WTKR, McDonald’s is partnering with Postmates in a Big Mac giveaway. Just download the Postmates app, if you haven’t already, and place an order for a Big Mac. Enter the code “EATWHATEVER,” and presto! Postmates will deliver your order straight to your door.

Why did Postmates choose the Big Mac? Well, according to Postmates Culinary Cravings Survey, the Big Mac was ranked Americas #1 most-craved fast food.

The full list of most-craved foods from the Postmates survey:

Big Mac (McDonald’s) Chicken Sandwich (Chick-fil-A) Crunchy Taco (Taco Bell) Whopper (Burger King) McNuggets (McDonald’s) Cheese Pizza (Pizza Hut) Original Recipe Fried Chicken (KFC) Baconator (Wendy’s) Roast Beef Sandwich (Arby’s)

What’s the story behind the holiday?

According to Days of the Year, National Eat What You Want Day was created by Thomas and Ruth Roy of wellcat.com in an effort to help dieters keep their sanity (if only for just one day) by allowing them to enjoy whatever their stomach-heart desires.

Thomas and Ruth Roy also created other holidays, such as “Bathtub Party Day” and “Be Bald and Be Free Day.”

Get free food just for downloading an app.

Unfortunately, the Big Mac giveaway was the only promotion that coincided with National Eat What You Want Day. But, there’s still hope yet. Thanks to modern technology, you can now score free food just for downloading an app.

Baskin Robbins: Ice cream season is right around the corner. Download the Baskin Robbins app and get a free scoop.

Burger King: Download the BK app and you’ll instantly score $30 in coupons.

California Pizza Kitchen: Download and join the Pizza Dough Rewards program for a free small plate.

Chick-fil-A: Download the Chick-fil-A app and receive a free chicken sandwich. Bonus, skip the line and order ahead to earn points towards a free meal.

When they ask who you have a crush on and the first thing that comes to mind is Chick-n-Minis. pic.twitter.com/EXQGnv6LsT — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) April 28, 2017

Chili’s: Download the Chili’s app and join the rewards program to get an automatic 60 points, which is enough for a free chips and salsa appetizer.

Dairy Queen: Download the Dairy Queen app for a complimentary small Blizzard. Bonus, on every fifth visit, you’ll be eligible for other freebies, such as a cheeseburger or sundae.

Jamba Juice: Download the Jamba Juice app to get a free smoothie on your birthday.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free birthday reward from Krispy Kreme and sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards via their app to get a free doughnut.

Marble Slab and MaggieMoo’s: Download the Slab Happy Rewards app for one free ice cream cone.

McDonald’s: Get a BOGO on Quarter Pounders, a $1 discount on all-day breakfast purchases and more when you download the McDonald’s app.

Panera: Sign up for My Panera and receive a free pastry.

Sonic: Sign up for the Sonic app and receive a free medium slush.

Starbucks: Starbucks’ updated rewards programs gives users a free drink or food item for every 125 stars earned ($1 equals two stars). Other app features include mobile ordering and free in-store refills.

Steak ‘n Shake: Add the Steak ‘n Shake app to your phone and get a regular-sized #1 for free with your first in-app purchase.

Taco Bell: Order online, store payment information, and get coupons for days with the Taco Bell mobile ordering app.

#NakedChickenChips are out today. And yes, they come with Nacho Cheese Sauce. pic.twitter.com/i1HRLqBnS5 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 11, 2017

Quizno’s: Get a free four-inch sub when you sign up for the Quizno’s app. Chips and drink not included.

What will you be binge-eating today?

