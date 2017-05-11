‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Maci Bookout Reveals Son Maverick Suffers From Health Issues

Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout is one of the moms on the franchise who seems to have it all together. Happily married with three kids, the former teen mom runs her own successful business with husband Taylor McKinney, as well as appearing on the show. She is also almost ready to release a new tell-all following the success of her original book.

In the tell-all, Maci Bookout reveals terrible news about her son Maverick: He suffers from health issues, and neither Maci nor her husband were aware until recently. She opens up about his struggles in her new book, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To).

“Maverick, my third, had more issues with sleeping and was diagnosed with silent reflux. It can easily be misinterpreted as fussiness because there are no visible symptoms other than inconsolable crying,” she wrote in her book.

Ahhhh!! I am excited to announce that my new book 'I Wasn't Born Bulletproof' is now available to preorder on Amazon! This book is a funny & insightful guide to everything I have experienced and learned. Preorder now at bornbulletproof.com ???????????????????? A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Silent reflux is also known as laryngopharyngeal reflux or LPR and can be a serious and painful condition and can cause a number of issues, according to the Midwest Ear, Nose and Throat clinic.

“The term Laryngopharyngeal Reflux (LPR) refers to the backflow of food or stomach acid all of the way back up into the larynx (the voice box) or the pharynx (the throat). LPR can occur during the day or night, even if a person who has LPR hasn’t eaten a thing,” their site reads.

The clinic also discusses complications of silent reflux, which can cause other health issues.

“LPR can cause serious problems. LPR can cause noisy breathing, choking episodes, breathing problems (such as asthma or bronchitis), and very uncommonly, cancer of the esophagus, lung, throat or voice box. (For cancer to develop as a result of LPR, the LPR must be very severe and go untreated for many years.)” their site says.

According to Maci Bookout, Maverick has a lot of trouble taking his medication and she says she hates seeing him get so “worked up” about it.

“His pediatrician prescribed him medicine to reduce stomach acidity and help relieve the pain. But every time we gave it to him he would push it out with his tongue or he would get so upset that he would throw the medicine right back up,” she wrote.

During episodes of Teen Mom OG, Maverick has been seen being quite fussy, as his siblings, especially his older brother, Bentley, attempt to console him. It is likely due to his silent reflux issue, which must be incredibly difficult for Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor.

#stpatricksdayselfie ???????? A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Mar 17, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

The pair, however, don’t seem to let his condition hold their young family back. Maci Bookout has been making appearances promoting Teen Mom OG and will likely begin making further appearances in order to help sell her new book.

Recently, the drama between Maci Bookout and her ex, Ryan Edwards, has been front and center for her storyline on Teen Mom OG. The pair are seen constantly fighting over who gets Bentley, especially when it comes to holidays. Ryan has gotten so frustrated with Maci that he told his fiancé, Mackenzie Standifer, that he sometimes wanted to strangle her.

Maci Bookout has recently expressed that she and Ryan are doing a lot better when it comes to co-parenting, and he has come a long way. She says that his fiancé, Mackenzie, is a huge reason why co-parenting has become easier, mostly because she also has a child from a previous relationship and understands what it means to have to co-ordinate schedules between a pair of parents. The pair haven’t stated when they will be married, but Maci Bookout has said she would plan Mackenzie’s bachelorette party if she wanted.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]