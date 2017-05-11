‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Casting Videos Have Been Watched, ‘BB19’ House Under Construction?

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate all the casting videos have now been viewed. This means that the BB19 cast reveal is very close, giving fans a lot to debate on social media. So does this mean that the entire BB19 cast is going to be comprised of new houseguests? Was it all a ruse before producers reveal that the summer 2017 season is going to be full of All-Star players? Will CBS give any concrete hints before the Big Brother 19 season premiere on June 28?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a lot of details had been revealed about the upcoming season of the hit reality competition. Unfortunately, none of the Big Brother 19 spoilers have addressed exactly how producers are putting together the next cast. Would the BB19 cast turn out to be packed with returning houseguests? That’s one primary question that fans of the show still seek an answer for this spring. A post by casting director Robyn Kass on Twitter has certainly stirred up a lot of debate though.

All #BB19 submission videos have officially been watched. Now, the waiting game. #Goodluck — Robyn Kass (@Kassting) May 7, 2017

With just under seven weeks until the Big Brother 19 season premiere, it’s now the time when CBS and the production team work out the final details for the show. It is assumed that construction on the new look for the BB19 house has already begun, and there are ideas in place for how this season will work. Every year, they have a particular theme to work with, using it as something to draw attention to the latest installment. The specific details about that will likely get introduced by host Julie Chen during a future episode of her show, The Talk on CBS.

Once that BB19 house tour has been given, the introductions of the BB19 cast will likely begin as well. In preparation for Big Brother 18 last summer, most of the BB18 cast was revealed online. Biographies for the new houseguests were revealed amid a flurry of Big Brother 18 spoilers. It would later turn out that four returning houseguests would also be joining the new cast members in the house. That information was leaked a bit too early, though, confirming some of the prior rumors that had been floating around the internet.

As a reminder for returning viewers, the Big Brother 18 winner was Nicole Franzel, who was returning for another shot at the $500,000 prize. She won the BB18 jury vote over Paul Abrahamian but ended up making it all the way to the final two by being in a showmance with Corey Brooks. The rest of the final six for Big Brother 18 was James Huling, Natalie Negrotti, Corey, and Victor Arroyo.

There are other specific details that have been revealed about the upcoming season, including the fact that episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If the format from past seasons is used again, then Sundays will focus on the weekly nominees for eviction, Wednesdays will showcase the Veto Competition and Veto Ceremony, and then Thursdays will be reserved for the eviction votes and Head of Household Competitions. The first commercial has already been released to create buzz, and CBS is also using social media to spur additional interest.

There isn’t a lot of time left for the BB19 cast to be constructed, but there is still enough time for fans and live feed subscribers to debate about what production should do. Most fans who are posting on social media want to see an entirely new cast, but there could also be interesting ways to bring back a few houseguests in order to create some drama inside the BB19 house. For now, though, fans are left to debate what the cryptic messages from Julie Chen, Robyn Kass, and former houseguests mean as the search for true Big Brother 19 spoilers continues.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]