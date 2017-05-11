Bre Tiesi And Jordan Ozuna Nude: Viral Photos Show Johnny Manziel’s Fiance And Tyga’s Girlfriend Topless

Bre Tiesi and Jordan Ozuna are making headlines for nude photos from a topless vacation romp on a Mexican vacation, helping the fiance of Johnny Manziel and new girlfriend for rapper Tyga gain new viral fame.

Tiesi was photographed topless in the ocean with Ozuna while Manziel, Tiesi’s husband-to-be, played nearby. The group was there in celebration of Tiesi’s 26th birthday, but it was the nude photos that ended up being the biggest headline.

As the Daily Mail reported, the topless pictures of Johnny Manziel’s fiance quickly went viral.

“The former football star was photographed frolicking in the ocean with fiancee Bre Tiesi and her look-alike best friend as well as Justin Bieber’s ex Jordan Ozuna, who is currently rumored to be dating Tyga,” the report noted. “And as has happened on many a Manziel vacation in the past, the young woman decided to ditch half of their bikinis and splash around topless with the groom-to-be.”

As the Daily Mail noted, the group was on vacation at the adult-only resort Azulik, which promotes itself as a quiet and private romantic getaway.

“We gather the energy of the 4 elements and transform it into a unique experience from the moment you walk in. We respect the soil in which we are based on, we have built elevated wooden paths that bend, allowing trees to grow freely,” the resort noted on its website (via the Daily Mail). “All premises are lit by candlelight only, creating a naturally magical ambiance, perfect for a relaxing retreat or a romantic getaway.”

Bre Tiesi is no stranger to sharing skin-baring photos. The Instagram page for Johnny Manziel’s fiance is filled with racy modeling shots and other pictures from sun-soaked vacations.

When u see Bae ???? @twistimages A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on Dec 16, 2016 at 1:23pm PST

Manziel’s fiance has even shared some nude photos before, with the Daily Caller noting that she appeared fully nude on her Instagram page back in January.

Paris ???????? @jmanziel2 A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

The nude photos of Jordan Ozuna were also not the first racy shots of Bieber’s former girlfriend, who is now dating rapper Tyga. Ozuna posted another nude photo — this one with the model completely in the buff — days before she was photographed with Bre Tiesi.

“Jordan stripped down to nothing but her birthday suit for a nude selfie shared to Instagram on Monday, which sees the brunette posing on her hotel room’s circular bed at the Azulik Resort,” E Online noted.

Ozuna is also known for her racy pictures shared on social media.

Packing for Mexico ???????? A post shared by baby j (@jiordyn) on May 2, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

While Bre Tiesi may be making headlines for the nude photos spreading across the internet, Johnny Manziel is in the news for his attempt to make it back to the NFL. After his once-promising career imploded thanks to Manziel’s off-the-field troubles and lack of commitment to improving his play, the former Heisman Trophy winner is looking for a way back into the league.

SEC Country reported that Johnny Manziel is working this offseason with Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, helping the NFL Draft pick while also getting himself ready.

“Johnny has been very informative for me,” Allen said. “Not just on the field but off the field, staying out of the spotlight, doing the right things.”

Johnny Manziel is serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and could have more trouble on the way. He was slapped with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge last year for allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend, and reached a plea deal in the case, SEC Country reported.

But Manziel has said that he is sober again and ready to commit to football.

Some of the nude pictures of Bre Tiesi and Jordan Ozuna (in censored form) can be seen here.

