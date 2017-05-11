‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: A Major Scoop Rocks Genoa City, Could It Be Related To Adam?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that some tense moments are on the way on the CBS soap opera. A major scoop rocks Genoa City and completely blindsides a few people. The spoilers suggest that this juicy tidbit could be related to Dylan McAcoy or Adam Newman’s return. Is it possible that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) discovers that Adam is not dead? Will she find out that “The Mustache” helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) escape to Canada? Will she blab that Adam is Christian’s real daddy?

A Major Scoop Rocks Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that a major scoop will shock Genoa City during the week of May 15. The scoop is probably related to Dina’s (Marla Adams) selling her cosmetic company, but the Y&R fans hope it is about Adam. Before Adam can return, the writers have work to do to lay the groundwork to set up his return. Right now, everyone believes that he is dead with no hope of returning. They need to drop some hints that he could be alive, somewhere.

Dina dropped a bombshell on Devon (Bryton James) about her conditions to sell the company. Additionally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) reaches out to her grandmother and hopes they can make a deal for Newman to buy Mergeron. Soon, Young and the Restless will have to reveal who Dina wants to buy her company, but for now, she continues to consider her options.

Adam And Dylan Recast In The Works

According to Daytime Confidential, CBS is actively trying to recast the roles of Adam and Dylan. Both of these roles are vital to the show’s success, so it’s a good call for the showrunners to look to recast the roles. Think about it, Sharon (Sharon Case) has tried to move on from Dylan. She loved him, so she protected his secret. Maybe, he can get out of the witness protection program if “the bad people” go to jail or die. He comes home only to find out that his gorgeous wife has a new man, Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) son, Scotty (Daniel Hall). It could result in fireworks and a nice little love triangle.

The Young and the Restless fans have been waiting for Adam to return since Justin Hartley revealed he was exiting the role. CBS had said they might not recast the role, but they’ve discovered that the series lacks excitement without Adam. For the past few weeks, there have been rumors that Y&R is holding auditions for the role of Adam. Of course, CBS has yet to confirm that, but a Young and the Restless inside source revealed that they should announce the new face of Adam in the coming weeks.

Rumors Of Eric Braeden Blocking Michael Muhney’s Return

Eric Braeden, who plays Victor Newman on Young and the Restless, addressed rumors that he was blocking Michael Muhney’s return to the soap opera. He revealed that he doesn’t have that authority. Apparently, some viewers believed that he might be preventing Muhney’s return after it was reported that Braeden said that if Muhney does return, he will not share any scenes with the actor. Braden stated that it was just a rumor and he has never refused to work with an actor before.

.@NancyJakubiak you are so utterly misinformed! FYI, NO ACTOR HAS THE POWER TO HIRE OR FIRE ANYONE!" To claim otherwise is simply delusional — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) May 10, 2017

It looks like we have just to wait to see what Young and the Restless has planned for Adam Newman in the months ahead. What do you think is the shocker that will come out next week? So you think it is related to Adam or Dylan? Do you think Eric Braeden blocked Michael Muhney’s return?

