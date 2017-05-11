WWE News: John Cena Talks Marriage Plans, Reveals If He Has Plans To Retire From Wrestling

At one point, it was thought that the words “John Cena” and “marriage” didn’t go together, but that obviously changed when he proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. And in a recent interview, the 16-time WWE Champion shed further light on his and Nikki’s wedding plans, while also sharing some interesting tidbits on his second career as an actor and answering a key question many may have asked him in the past: When does John Cena plan to retire?

After John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in the WrestleMania 33 ring, the couple went on an extended hiatus, with Nikki taking time off to recover from nagging injuries and John focusing on his fast-rising Hollywood career. This includes the up-and-coming war drama The Wall, which is scheduled to premiere tomorrow, with Godzilla and Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the only other co-star of note.

While Cena made sure to hype up The Wall in a lengthy Fox News interview, the publication devoted more time to discussing John Cena’s marriage and wrestling career plans. As Cena sees the WWE Universe – the company’s fans – as his own family, he said that he didn’t mind using such a public platform for his marriage proposal, as he just “wanted to share (the moment) with my family.”

John Cena’s marriage proposal to Nikki Bella had the potential of going down poorly, given how many people had filed into the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on April 2 to watch some quality in-ring action at WrestleMania 33. As such, Cena said that he was worried about two things as he went down on one knee and proposed – Nikki’s response, as well as the crowd’s own response. Fortunately, Nikki said yes, and the 75,000-strong audience in Orlando was appreciative. Cena feels “forever indebted” to the WWE Universe that everything went according to plan.

When it comes to actual marriage plans, Cena told Fox News that they’re “very ground-floor” at the moment, but could likely become “more and more fun,” with his fiancee Nikki in charge of most of the planning and John handling budget-related matters.

“I’m actually in charge of the budget and my guideline is not whatever [she] wants. I’d like to make it a day she’ll never forget, but she very much understands the value of a dollar and I think that’s a very important trait to have.”

John Cena getting married a second time was something once thought to be impossible. The Sporting News recalled in April that Cena had “lost faith” in marriage following his 2012 divorce from Elizabeth Huberdeau, and was so nervous about the prospect of Nikki Bella moving in with him about a year later that he had her sign a lengthy, 75-page agreement.

A lot has changed between this top WWE “power couple” in the four years since then. Their in-ring schedule has changed as well; as mentioned, Cena is moving toward part-time status due to his increasingly busy acting schedule, while Nikki isn’t 100 percent recovered from last year’s neck surgery. But if you’d ask John Cena, marriage isn’t going to slow him down, and acting probably won’t do the same either.

In a separate interview with Metro, Cena said that if he had a choice, he’d spend an equal amount of time in Hollywood and in the wrestling ring, but he can’t juggle the two because movie producers can’t afford for him to be legitimately injured as a result of his main career.

“I would do both at the same time, but the movie guys are a little weird with their insurance. They don’t want me to go smashing my face up.”

John Cena On If He Will Ever Retire From Wrestling https://t.co/O2Bh6xotDD pic.twitter.com/q0ILjqUEH8 — Still Real To Us (@stillreal2us) May 11, 2017

Even at 40-years-old, John still sees himself as capable of hanging with opponents in their 20s and 30s. The only thing that could convince John Cena to retire is WWE no longer needing his services, as he admitted to Fox.

“As far as the performance level it’s definitely a business for the young, and I am on the older side of young, but I don’t think I’ll ever not be involved with the WWE. They will have to tell me that they no longer need my services because it is my home.”

All in all, things are looking great for John Cena – he’s engaged to be married, he’s got The Wall debuting tomorrow, and a comedy film, The Pact, set for a 2018 release. Whether fans like it or not, he’s still chasing for that record-breaking 17th WWE Championship, which he likely would go for once he returns to WWE programming.

[Featured Image by WWE]