Former ‘Dance Moms’ Stars Slammed For Seemingly Celebrating Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Sentence On Social Media

Abby Lee Miller was recently sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,000 from the federal government, and it seems like some of her former rivals from Dance Moms are pretty pleased with this turn of events.

Kelly Hyland, mother of Brooke and Paige Hyland who participated on Abby’s Junior Elite team, and Christi Lukasiak, mother of Chloe Lukasiak, also on the same dance team, both showed up to bankruptcy fraud sentencing to cheer on the prosecution. After it was revealed that their former Dance Moms coach would be serving time in prison, the pair were photographed with another Dance Moms mom holding a alcoholic drinks and apparently celebrating the incarceration of their nemesis.

Both Kelly Hyland and Christi Lukasiak posted the photo to Instagram, Lukasiak’s with the caption “Cheers!” and Hyland’s with the caption “Who is the happiest???”

The other two women pictured have had daughters at Abby Lee Miller’s studio and have appeared in a couple of episodes of Dance Moms, but neither of their daughters were in the main cast.

And while the foursome seemed happy about Abby finally getting what they perceive to be her due after “suffering” with her on Dance Moms, several of their Instagram followers found the whole thing tasteless and disrespectful.

Several of them weighed in via Instagram’s comments sections.

“Guess what? What goes around comes around, specially (sic) when you celebrate over other people’s misfortune,” one wrote.

Another even attacked the women’s children, who were not with them when they toasted to Abby Lee Miller’s demise.

“Nasty women. They dont deserve their miserable children to succeed. Just evil,” another user chimed in.

Others felt that the women should show Abby some respect, because without her Dance Moms and the opportunities their daughters have received from being on the show wouldn’t have occurred.

“Horrible people. Abby made your kids stars,how do you think people know who they are duh because Abby let your kids join the team. But your kids egos and heads got big which is why nobody will remember your kids in a few years. Only the people who stuck with Abby will be remembered,” they commented.

Lukiask’s daughter, Chloe Lukasiask, revealed to Teen Vogue last month that she left Dance Moms“rather abruptly” due to Abby mocking a health condition she had rather bluntly. She also dug into Chloe, calling her “washed up,” which obviously didn’t sit well with Chloe’s mother, Christi. As a result, she pulled her from the show and from the dance studio.

“It didn’t feel like it was a good environment for me to be in anymore. I don’t think that would’ve been good for my mom or me, for our mental state. Everything happens for a reason so I was glad I left,” Chloe said.

Kelly Hyland and Abby have gotten physical on Dance Moms, which lead to Abby calling the police on Hyland, though she was never charged. Although Hyland has been dancing at the studio since she was a little girl, the tension with Abby proved to be too much and she and her daughters exited Dance Moms with a sour taste in their mouths.

After she and her daughters left Dance Moms, Hyland filed a few civil suits with Abby and Collins Avenue, the production company that produced the show. She and her lawyer claims that Abby pinched the children until they bled and that her youngest daughter, Paige, was terrified of Abby. She also alleges that she has thrown chairs at the children, which has caused them to be afraid of her.

But does all of this warrant a celebration of their former teacher’s demise?

