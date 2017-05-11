Trump Russia Investigation Warrants Served — Republican Consultant Offices Searched, Reports Say [BREAKING]

Just two days after Donald Trump suddenly and in shocking fashion fired FBI Director James Comey at least one search warrant related to the Russia investigation was executed Tuesday morning at a Republican political consulting firm in the Washington D.C. suburb of Annapolis, Maryland, according to a report by Baltimore’s WBAL TV News.
Comey who was leading the FBI investigation into alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, but the future of that investigation which could target Trump himself is now in doubt after Trump fired the FBI chief.
FBI covering window at offices of Strategic Campaign Group in Annapolis..per @dcollinsWBAL
Agents executed search warrant at firm pic.twitter.com/yaqYLHWTpm
— Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) May 11, 2017
The exact connection between the firm, Strategic Campaign Group, and the Trump Russia investigation has not been made clear publicly. But the firm in addition to campaign consulting also performs fundraising activities for GOP candidates. On Wednesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee placed a request with the Treasury Department financial intelligence unit for documents relating to Trump, according to an NBC News report.
That unit, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network or FinCEN, investigates money laundering operations, among other financial offenses. In 2010, FinCEN slapped Trump through his Tal Mahal casino with a $10 million civil fine as a result of multiple money laundering violations, the NBC report noted.
The search warrant served at Strategic Campaign Group may be one of several warrants served out of the Eastern District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s office, according to online reports by Claude Taylor, a former White House staffer under President Bill Clinton who has been citing unnamed sources for his Twitter revelations regarding the Trump Russia investigation for the past few months.
It was Taylor who first published a report about three weeks ago — a claim widely dismissed at the time — that federal grand juries had ben empaneled to investigate the Trump Russia affair, in the Eastern District of Virginia and in New York.
Despite the early ridicule he received for the claims, Taylor’s reports have now been confirmed. On Tuesday, the same day that Trump fire Comey, CNN and other media outlets reported that the Eastern Virginia grand jury not only existed but had issued subpoenas for associates of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign in February — 18 days after the Trump administration was warned by the Justice Department that Flynn was possibly a Russian spy.
On Wednesday, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey confirmed the online reports that a grand jury had also been convened in New York.
On his Twitter account Thursday, Taylor reported that “[a] source in legal community reports large number of Warrants from Eastern District of Virginia being executed by the FBI. Source reports frenzy of activity inside the EDVA, large number of agents, US Marshals.”
More BREAKING. The basement of the EDVA was described as resembling a "judicial Armada" with a dozen or more FBI and US Marshals vans.
— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) May 11, 2017
As of about 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, however, the only warrant that had been publicly confirmed was the search warrant targeting Strategic Campaign Group.
In another online report, Louise Mensch — the British journalist and former Conservative member of that country’s parliament who first broke the news that a FISA surveillance warrant in the Trump Russia case had been granted last year — went a step further than Taylor, stating that “arrests” connected to the Trump Russia investigation could come “possibly as soon as Thursday, May 11th.”
“I am able to report tonight as fact both that my own sources, who are independent of Mr. Taylor’s sources, confirm multiple sealed indictments delivered at State Grand Jury level in the Southern District of New York,” Mensch wrote on her Patribotics blog. “Intelligence sources also believe that the first arrests in Trump Russia will shortly be announced and may come as quickly as tomorrow.”
[Featured Image By Evan Vucci/AP Images]