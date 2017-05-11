Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Delayed Due To Note 7 Relaunch?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s release is being anticipated not only because it is the next flagship by the mobile maker, but also because it is expected to redeem the company after its predecessor single-handedly destroyed the brand’s reputation. But fans may have to wait longer as it will likely be delayed.

No Galaxy Note 8 Q3 Launch

If Samsung follows the traditional launch schedule of the Note devices, we should be looking at an August or September reveal of the Galaxy Note 8. However, the South Korean company’s latest move suggests that it should be expected even later this year.

The Inquisitr reported that the Galaxy Note 7R, the refurbished version of the phablet with a new 3,200 mAh battery, is getting ready to be released in June or July. Although it will only be available in select markets (U.S. not included, unfortunately), the Note 8’s worldwide launch will still be affected since the company cannot possibly release two phablets within a couple of months.

This latest rumor is in line with previous reports stating that Samsung’s next flagship phablet is slated to be announced in Q4 rather than in Q3. The reason behind the delay is said to be a new device that will revolutionize the mobile industry.

Apart from the usual flagships, a new handset is believed to be coming this year and it will precede the Galaxy Note 8. The foldable device dubbed the Galaxy X, which we’ve only seen in concepts, is expected to be officially unveiled in the third quarter of the year, according to the Inquisitr.

Although the mobile community seems excited about the possible launch of such a device, companies are still unsure if the world is ready for it. Thus, Samsung will only be releasing the foldable smartphone in limited quantities to test the waters. If the results are good, reports say that a full launch will happen in 2018.

This is why the Galaxy Note 8’s release date will most likely be pushed to the end of the year. Samsung won’t want to divide the attention of the media and the consumers. Each device will be given enough room for itself to keep the spotlight on the company for the rest of the year.

Here Is The Story So Far

With that said, we don’t really know much about the Galaxy Note 8 except for a few rumors and leaks here and there. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the phablet will borrow design elements from the Galaxy S8.

The image below was a prototype of the Galaxy S8. It noticeably does not contain a fingerprint scanner because Samsung was hoping that it could embed the sensor in the screen, a feat that it was not able to do in time for the smartphone’s launch.

This and the dual-camera set-up are both believed to be appearing in the Galaxy Note 8. Thus, it is likely that the phablet will look like a slightly different version of the smartphone’s prototype.

The Infinity Display, given that it was the most revered feature of the S8, will most likely be appearing on the Note 8. The difference is that it will have 4K resolution, perfect for VR and better viewing of the photos and videos that its dual cameras will take.

Under the hood, we can pretty much expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Then we have the usual stuff like the S Pen, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The report also mentioned that it should have cool features such as an iris scanner, a facial recognition system, and wireless charging.

