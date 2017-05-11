‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Says She Can Prove Barb Is Keeping Jace Away From Her

Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans has made it very clear during last season of the show where she thinks her eldest son Jace belongs, but she and her mother can’t seem to agree. Jace has lived with Jenelle’s mother, Barb, since he was a baby due to the fact that Jenelle was battling long-term drug abuse. But now that she’s clean, Barb isn’t totally ready to hand her grandson over without a fight.

As the biological mother, Jenelle Evans still has some rights and is able to visit with her son. He stays at her house every weekend or so, but Jenelle claims that her mother is selfish with Jace. The pair are headed to court to duke it out over primary custody of Jace as Barb simply doesn’t think its fair to uproot Jace from everything he’s ever known.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 will know that Jace often tells Jenelle Evans that he wants to move in with her and live in her house full-time, however he says the same thing to Barb, making many viewers believe that he says whatever he feels like the person wants to hear. Fans are divided on the issue, with some thinking Barb should continue to be his primary custodian, while others think it is “time she gave Jace back.”

Jenelle Evans has been so angry at her mother that she has, at times, refused to film with her during Teen Mom 2. She has threatened to quit the show numerous times, telling the crew that they “have Nathan and her mom” therefore “don’t need [me] on the show.”

The mother of three recently posted a text conversation between herself and her mother on Instagram, “proving” that she was withholding Jace from her. However, she quickly deleted it a few minutes later. Still, it was enough time for several people to get a screen shot of the conversation.

Although the text doesn’t specify what Jenelle Evans said originally, it seems that she asked Barb if she could have Jace for the weekend.

“Jace is staying home we r going to the beach with Gabe and Atlas tommorrow [sic] u have had him 3 weeks in a row… maybe next week,” Barb wrote to her daughter.

Predictably Jenelle Evans wasn’t happy with the outcome of the conversation and fired back and Barb, telling her that it was high time Jace returned to living with her.

“No I didn’t I’m his mother and he should be with me full time not ‘just for 3 weeks on weekends.’ This isn’t fair, but not surprising, you saying this to me. You only let me have him when its convenient for you like when you need to go out of town or have me watch him. It’s ridiculous,” she wrote back to her mother.

Although Jenelle Evans has publicly trashed Barb on her Instagram, she tried to keep it civil when discussing their relationship with E! News.

“Jace doesn’t have a ‘side.’ He loves me and my mother equally and that will never change. I’m ok with that, too. I tell Jace and explain that me and my mom try to get along, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I don’t argue or even raise my voice in front of him anymore. If she makes me frustrated, I’ll simply hang up—no need for all of that extra stress,” she said.

The mother and daughter pair have a final court date at the end of this month. Jenelle Evans has said that if she wins the case, she will subsequently cut Barb out of her life for good.

