Amid allegations that Johnny Depp is fed lines on the set of his movies through an earpiece, fellow actor Jessica Chastain is sharing her thoughts.

A new clip of Chastain in a press junket interview for Miss Sloane has gone viral online. A reporter for BBC News speaks about the rumors that Depp is given lines in an earpiece on set, asking Chastain if she has any specific technique for remembering her lines. Chastain’s initial reaction has already been turned into a GIF:

jessica chastain rolling her eyes while they mentioned Johnny Depp in her interview is so ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/xBepWGRrmc — best of jessica (@bestofchastains) May 10, 2017

“No, I guess my technique is working hard,” Chastain states, before delving into the acting process for her titular character in Miss Sloane.

Whether Chastain gave the eyeroll in response to the question itself, Depp or a combination of both, it’s unclear. This has not stopped the internet from having a field day with Chastain’s reaction, as seen below.

Chastain and Depp have yet to work together. The actress has not commented publicly on the now-famous moment.

Rumors of Depp being fed lines on set comes from the actor’s lawsuit against his former financial managers for fraud, as reported by the Telegraph. The Management Group, the financial managers’ company, then counter-sued and accused him of excessive spending, some of which was allegedly paying a sound engineer hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed him lines.

“Depp insisted that this sound engineer be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorize his lines,” said Michael Kump, the financial group’s lawyer.

Kump further explained that paying this sound engineer was part of Depp having a “compulsive spending disorder.”

“Depp’s extravagant spending has often been marked by a lack of impulse control. In retrospect, it appears that Depp may suffer from a compulsive spending disorder, which will be proven in this action through a mental examination of Depp and expert testimony. On information and belief Depp’s flagrant bragging about his senseless and extreme spending to The Wall Street Journal is further evidence of his psychological issues.”

Meanwhile, Depp’s camp is claiming that Kump’s statements are a “smear.”

“The defendants’ decided their only defense is psychobabble,” said Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, in a statement. “This is how guilty people respond when confronted with the detailed results of a nine month legal and forensic investigation conducted by four firms.”