Mama June To Compete On Dancing With The Stars? Newly-Slimmed June Shannon Has A Dance Partner In Mind

Is Mama June Shannon going to appear on an upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars? She’d certainly like to, and now that she’s slimmed, trimmed, and back in the public’s good graces, she may very well have a shot at it. Fortunately for her, she’s already got the perfect dance partner in mind!

As Hollywood Life reports, an insider close to the 37-year-old reality TV star, speaking on condition of anonymity, says Mama June has just one thing to cross off of her reality TV bucket list, and that’s appearing on Dancing With The Stars.

“June is a HUGE fan of Dancing With The Stars — she never misses an episode, and she would kill to be on the show herself.”

As anyone familiar with Mama June’s story knows, the idea of her competing on a dance competition would have been unthinkable until even a few months ago. As recently as a year ago, Shannon weighed close to 400 pounds and was considered morbidly obese.

That all changed as June underwent weight-loss surgery, and followed it up with an intensive after-care regime that included a physical therapist, a nutritionist, and follow-up with her doctors. The entire thing was documented on the hugely popular WEtv show Mama June: From Not To Hot.

No wearing a Size 4 and having even gotten at least two of her daughters thinking about healthy weight, June is considering something that wouldn’t have possible just a few months ago.

“Obviously, in the past it would never have been even a slight possibly, but now she’s lost all that weight and she’s on a grueling workout regime, she’s in tip top shape. June’s manager has put out feelers to the show’s producers and she seems to be getting pretty positive feedback.”

And if you’re wondering which professional dancer would be paired off with Mama June, she has the perfect person in mind:

She says that if she does manage to achieve her goal then she will have only one wish left, and that’s to get paired with Maksim [Chmerkovskiy]—June has the total hots for him and says he has the most beauteous body she’s ever seen!”

That she would even be thinking about participating on Dancing With The Stars would have been unthinkable for Mama June just a couple of years ago, even if her weight hadn’t been an issue. Once one of the biggest stars in the basic cable reality TV universe, thanks to Toddlers & Tiaras and, later, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June’s career came crashing down around her in 2014.

At the time, allegations surfaced that June was in a relationship with Mark McDaniel, a convicted sex offender. One of McDaniel’s victims was June’s own daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. Though June vehemently denied the allegations, TLC cancelled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. What’s more, June’s handling of the issue seems to have estranged her from Anna.

By some measures, June’s return to reality TV via her WEtv was simply a way for her to get back into the game, so to speak, on something of a trial basis. WEtv is, compared to TLC, small potatoes in the cable industry. However, Buzzfeed writer Joanna Arcieri takes a more cynical view, believing that June’s new weight loss show was damage control following the McDaniel allegations.

Regardless, the rousing success of From Not To Hot indicates that TV audiences are ready for more Mama June, and putting her on Dancing With The Stars may be a way to keep her star shining. Stay tuned.

