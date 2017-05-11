‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Says She Will Pretend She Is In A Movie While In Prison

Although Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to prison for hiding $775,000 from the federal government, she isn’t letting the sentence get her down. Instead, Abby has said she is going to pretend her time in prison is a movie.

The famous dance instructor was sentenced to one year and one day in prison on Tuesday, followed by two years of supervised probation.

She recently gave an exclusive interview to Good Morning America to share her feelings about going to jail.

“A year and a day. It sounds like a movie title. I’m just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re on set, and I’m there for 10 months and that’s the way it’s going to be,” she said.

From @brynnrumfallo using Ms. Abby, thank you for believing in me, and for all the opportunities you gave me. Being a part of the ALDC has made such a huge impact in my life. I am much stronger than I was, and I have had opportunities I never dreamed I would have. Thank you @therealabbylee for everything ❤️ A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on May 10, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Abby Lee Miller has also announced that she will be using her time in jail as productively as possible. The dance teacher will be almost unrecognizable when she emerges from jail, as she has undergone surgery to reduce her stomach by 80 percent just a couple of weeks ago. It is expected that she will shed a large amount of weight while in jail and will get in what she describes as the “best shape of her life.”

She is also interested in learning Spanish and will be writing a book about her life and experiences, which will likely help pay off some of the fines she will owe the federal government due to her crimes. Abby Lee Miller has been ordered to forfeit $120,000 and pay a fine of $40,000.

Abby Lee Miller also stated that she wanted to be a “smart businesswoman,” as it is argued that she wasn’t quite that intelligent in the decisions she previously made.

She has also said that she is working on a new scripted show that she has been pitching to various networks. It will include dance but has a supernatural element. She has teased that several former Dance Moms stars will also appear on the new show.

“I have been so very successful – maybe that’ll be some time to work,” she stated of her time in prison.

Some outlets are reporting that Abby Lee Miller seems delusional about her prison time and is thinking it might be easier than it actually will be. In her Good Morning America interview, she was scared, but not terrified.

“There’s a few physical limitations, dietary limitations [in prison], of course, but it’ll be OK. It’s a realm of the world I know nothing about. I just know what I know and I do the best I can,” she said.

Abby Lee Miller abruptly quit Dance Moms during the filming of Season 7B. While some thought this was due to her upcoming sentencing, she stated that she had done so because she was tired of being treated badly on set. She cites misogyny as well as producers who don’t know much about dance sticking their nose where it doesn’t belong.

The reality star also claims that the show helped keep her weight up. Although she says she tried to be vegan, the producers refused to make any accommodations for her.

After she left the show, she was replaced by Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke, who acted as the girls’ dance coach for the last few episodes of Season 7B.

It is unclear how the show will continue when Season 8 begins filming. It is rumored that the show will include an entirely new cast and that the entire Junior Elite team will be moving on to other projects. A producer of the show has confirmed that the series will continue filming, but it’s unclear who will star in the new season.

[Featured Image by Keith Srakocic/AP Images]