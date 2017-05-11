‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’ After-Credits Scene: Is There A Spoiler Hidden At The Very End?

Does King Arthur: Legend of the Sword have an after-credits scene that will keep moviegoers in their seats until the very end?

For moviegoers who don’t know about the concept of the after-credits scene or never bothered to stay all the way until the end of a movie to see one, it’s a short scene tucked at the very end of a movie, after all the credits have stopped rolling. Usually this scene serves to offer a final bit of comedy, wrap up a loose plot line, or introduce a new character or plot element in the case of a movie series.

With some rumblings that King Arthur could turn into a series, there is plenty of interest in whether there’s a scene after the credits that could give a preview.

So, is there an after-credits scene in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword?

It appears not. Early reviews made no mention of any scene at the end, and the website AfterCredits.com, which tracks which movies have the final scene, noted that there is nothing either at the very end or during the credits themselves.

But that doesn’t mean that the King Arthur saga will necessarily end when the credits stop rolling. There is already early talk of a potential sequel, although first the movie will have to outperform predictions that it could be the first flop of the summer movie season, which started in earnest the previous week with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Despite some predictions of a slow opening weekend, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword could still have a good-sized audience looking to see if there’s an after-credits scene. Movie industry experts believe the $175 million action-adventure movie will only reach about $25 million or so in its opening weekend, but those totals could rise on the strength of some surprisingly good reviews.

'King Arthur' is going to be the first major box-office bomb of the summer https://t.co/ulcdnTWBTn pic.twitter.com/cROMhaC0aj — Business Insider (@businessinsider) May 11, 2017

Vox movie reviewer Alissa Wilkinson noted that the movie is actually fun and could fill a void for movie fans who love fantasy-based blockbusters. She also praised the work of director Guy Richie.

“The legend of Arthur, it turns out, is a pretty ideal fit for Ritchie’s talents, and for 2017, too. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits the sweet spot where fans of superhero blockbusters, Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones overlap. It’s kind of generic, sure, and Camelot’s greatest fans may consider the film blasphemy. But as a piece of silly summer entertainment, it’s often good.”

While there is no after-credits scene to give King Arthur: Legend of the Sword viewers a glimpse of another possible movie in the series, there is already talk among some of the movie’s stars of spinning off a sequel. Actor Charlie Hunnan told Gulf News that it was difficult to tell the entire story in two hours and could be a good candidate for a sequel.

#CharlieHunnam is the born king on the screen and on this black carpet. #KingArthur pic.twitter.com/imMkmVTg1T — King Arthur (@kingarthurmovie) May 9, 2017

“We’re very much hoping that it [sequel] will [happen]. One of the problems with Arthurian legend and telling the story in a film lens increment, is that it’s so sprawling,” he said. “It’s really an odyssey style story. It’s very difficult to distill that down to two hours.”

It’s difficult to tell how much of a box office gross it would take to see a sequel for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. If the film were to become the flop that many are predicting, it could scare the studio away from investing in another sequel. But a stronger-than-expected showing, even if it doesn’t become a blockbuster hit, could lead to more movies in the series if it can capture the right audience.

So even if there is no after-credits scene in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, there could be at least one upside for viewers. After more than two hours in their seats, they can get an early jump to the exits as soon as the credits start to roll.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]