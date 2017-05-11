Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Liam Hemsworth With New Love Song [Video]

Miley Cyrus returns with a new single today, but long-time fans hoping for something akin to her past blend of pop and hip hop are in for a surprise. “Malibu” is nothing like those past hits. Proving she can embrace change and move forward with the times, Cyrus created “Malibu” as a something more akin to the country love ballads expected of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. As Miley explains, and as her song lyrics reveal, “Malibu” isn’t just any love song. It’s a devotion to Liam Hemsworth and to the way her love for him inspires her to be a better version of herself.

Miley Cyrus Debuts “Malibu” and It’s Beautiful

‪#Malibu is available now!!! @AppleMusic – miley.lk/Malibu‬ ‪@Spotify – miley.lk/StreamMalibu‬ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 11, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

As Cosmopolitan shares, Miley Cyrus released a short snippet of “Malibu” to her Instagram followers, but given that the single was released today, fans now have the option of giving the entire song a listen. Accompanying the debut of “Malibu” comes an official video, which features a subdued, if happier, Miley Cyrus.

Give “Malibu” a listen here.

Compared to her father’s country crooning by some and to Lana Del Rey’s dreamy singing by others, there’s no denying that “Malibu” is all Miley. It’s an ode to love and something Cyrus herself has confirmed was written as a love poem for Liam Hemsworth, but it’s just as much an emotional experience for Miley’s fans.

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” Cyrus previously said, explaining why she chose to write a song about her romance with Hemsworth. “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

In speaking about reuniting with Liam, following a long split, Miley admits she had to change her ways, just as Hemsworth had his own journey to complete. Once the pair discovered who they were apart, Cyrus and Hemsworth reunited as completely different people.

Billy Ray Cyrus Boasts About Miley’s Evolution

"It's supposed to be this hot all summer long. I never would've believed you if 3 years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song…" #Malibu May 11th ????☀️???? A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 5, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Liam Hemsworth isn’t alone in embracing the new Miley Cyrus. As he revealed to Entertainment Tonight, Billy Ray Cyrus is also boasting about the changes his daughter has made in her life and about her new sound. He says he’s watched her grow through this period and to make the changes to clean out the negativity and make way for new opportunities in her career and her personal life.

“As a dad, I see Miley really just functioning on, like, a figure and a joy for life,” said Mr. Cyrus. “I don’t know how to break it down more than just the fact that I see a joy in her spirit and something coming from within that is just pure beauty, if you will.”

While Miley has changed her ways, abandoning her revealing outfits for a slightly more conservative look, the celebrity still embraces her sexuality, as seen in the “Malibu” single artwork. This new look is a symbol for Cyrus’ overall change, one that Billy Ray says is working very well for his daughter.

The country star says he doesn’t much care what fashion trends Miley chooses to embrace. His only concern is that she’s happy, and to judge by a recent photo Ms. Cyrus sent to her father, she’s now a very happy young woman.

That’s something Miley conveys herself in a recent Instagram post. Teasing the release of “Malibu,” Ms. Cyrus is seen wearing a cream-colored summer dress while dreamily standing in the middle of a field.

“It’s supposed to be this hot all summer long. I never would’ve believed you if 3 years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” Miley captioned the photo.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]