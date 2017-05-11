‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Slams Farrah Abraham On Twitter

Farrah Abraham is nowhere near the most popular mom on the Teen Mom franchise, and it seems she’s made an enemy of every one of her co-stars, even Kailyn Lowry. Recently, Kailyn Lowry and Farrah’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, got into an argument over Twitter, throwing insults back and forth. Kailyn Lowry is good friends with fellow Teen Mom Amber Portwood, who has been publicly feuding with Farrah for the past year.

Kailyn Lowry, Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood all attended the MTV Movie and TV Awards this past weekend, but it appeared Kailyn and Amber stayed firmly away from their rival.

The social media feud began when Simon Saran showed a photo of his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Farrah, advertising a shirt she was selling for “a good cause.” A fan asked what the proceeds were going to, and joked that perhaps the proceeds should go to freeing Farrah’s mini-horse, Starburst, rather than the intention of helping single mothers finish school.

Simon Saran didn’t take too kindly to the criticism, and fired back.

“Stop being a hater. Go protest at a zoo or sea world,” he wrote.

The fan wrote back, bringing Kailyn Lowry into the fight.

“Sea World is at @KailLowry ‘s house, right?” they tweeted.

Simon Saran has previously stated that he sees himself as a troll, and therefore decided to up the ante instead of asking the fan not to insult his girlfriend’s co-stars.

“Sure if you are looking to free Shamu,” Simon fired back.

Kailyn Lowry wasn’t taking the insult lying down. Instead of staying quiet, she decided to bring Farrah into the mix.

“Shamu is almost as wide as your girlfriend’s vag,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted back to Simon, getting involved in the feud.

Kailyn Lowry has faced a lot of criticism recently for being a single mom with three babies by three different men, and Simon decided to go below the belt and insult her current situation.

“Or as wide as the door your Baby daddy ran through when he heard you were pregnant! Got a baby by buster lol,” he wrote.

Farrah Abraham starred in an adult film entitled Backdoor Teen Mom, which she still claims was not an intentional porn, and instead was a sex tape she made to celebrate her body and for personal use that was “accidentally” released. Kailyn Lowry decided to take a jab at her porn career.

“At least he didn’t have curtains to run through,” Kailyn Lowry shot back, taking aim at Farrah’s sex tape.

Simon Saran didn’t step down, and instead took a jab at her situation once again, insulting her for the number of children she has by multiple men.

“Girl everyone has ran through you!”

The feud started to wind down when Kailyn Lowry got one step ahead of Simon. She has previously discussed her background, describing it as “white trash,” and therefore got in the insult before Simon could come up with it.

“Bc I’m a hoe & white trash right? I’ve heard it all. you can get your balls out of Farrah’s purse now.”

The back and forth exchange ended when Simon told Kailyn she called herself a hoe and white trash.

“Nope no one ever said that. You just implied that yourself,” he stated.

Neither responded further and the feud died down. However fans chimed in with comments.

“Simon, you should offer her some ice for that nasty burn,” one wrote.

Another, however, clearly sided with Kailyn Lowry.

“So funny people talking s**t about Kail when Farrah did a porn video, sold molds of her vagina, sex toys etc but wanna act like she better,” she wrote.

Simon nor Kailyn Lowry have commented on the feud since.

