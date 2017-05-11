Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor have reportedly moved in together in New York City, but is the Live! co-host ready to get engaged and married?

After relocating to the East Coast from Los Angeles for his new gig with Kelly Ripa, Live! with Kelly & Ryan, Ryan Seacrest reportedly moved his chef girlfriend into his 11,000 rental home in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

On May 11, People Magazine confirmed the exciting relationship news, revealing Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor rekindled their romance last year after dating years ago.

Ryan Seacrest has been fairly private when it comes to sharing details about his relationship, but on April 29, he and Taylor made a joint appearance at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles.

On May 10, the Daily Mail shared details regarding Ryan Seacrest’s new pad in New York City, revealing the apartment is located in the Lenox Hill area of the Upper East Side. The outlet also noted that the 19th-century home was costing Seacrest a whopping $75,000 per month.

While the outside of Ryan Seacrest’s six-floor Big Apple abode is quite ornate, the inside is far more modern, with tons of white and beige shades throughout the open-concept floor plan of the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home. For example, the kitchen is equipped with white cabinets and features a marble-surfaced island. Meanwhile, the master bedroom is quite roomy, with plenty of space for a large bed and seating area.

The master also boasts a fireplace, which is one of six wood-burning fireplaces in the home.

Although Shayna Taylor hasn’t publicly confirmed news of her new living situation with Ryan Seacrest, she did share a photo of herself on Instagram last week. In the photo, she seemed to be standing in the area between the master bedroom and the master bathroom.

Ryan Seacrest was named as the new co-host of Live! with Kelly, now Live! with Kelly & Ryan, weeks ago, and during one particular episode, he spoke of his desire to get married sometime in the future. He’s also been questioned about children, but at this point, the only step he and Taylor appear to be taking is living together.

Earlier this month, while celebrating her wedding anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa asked Ryan Seacrest if he’s ever been close to proposing.

“I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” Ryan Seacrest explained to his co-host, according to a report by People Magazine. “But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21.”

According to Ryan Seacrest, he doesn’t want to “screw it up and a lot of times they get screwed up,” but he does “think about” getting engaged at some point.

“I figure the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in,” he explained, adding, “and not screw it up.”

After landing his new gig with Ripa, Ryan Seacrest opened up about his past experiences guest hosting the morning talk show.

“I hosted earlier this year and every time you’re in that seat you’re thinking, ‘Gosh, if this ever works out, then this is the audition tape,'” Ryan Seacrest explained to People Magazine. “I would watch the other co-hosts and be like, ‘Darn it, they’re really good. Maybe everyone can do my job.'”

