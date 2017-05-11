Bethenny Frankel Explains Why She Walked Out Of ‘RHONY’ Gathering

Bethenny Frankel is one tough cookie, and she won’t accept any rude behavior from anyone. Frankel will speak her mind, even when she has a sharp tongue. While some viewers love her, others can’t stand her. But Bethenny won’t allow her Real Housewives of New York co-star to talk about her behind her back.

When Frankel learned that Ramona Singer wanted to gossip about her softcore film and then relate the discussion back to her daughter, Bryn, Bethenny was shocked and angry. She decided to walk out of the dinner. Bethenny later revealed that she is very protective of her daughter and would never allow anyone to speak about Bryn. However, within weeks, Frankel would walk out of Ramona once again.

According to a new Bravo report, Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is now speaking out about her decision to distance herself from Singer. When Singer started talking to Bethenny during a night out with the Real Housewives of New York ladies, Bethenny quickly shut down the conversation and decided to go home. While Frankel could have merely talked to someone else, she decided to just leave the group altogether. And she teases that the drama with her co-star is just getting started.

Ramona stirs up trouble with LuAnn and Bethenny on #RHONY, just because. Our recap: https://t.co/fb9LK6SdeK pic.twitter.com/HYRlgI3U3J — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 11, 2017

“Wow. Now the show has launched. You can see where lines have been drawn and some possible irreparable damage being done. I didn’t go to Ramona’s party. I would make that decision again were it tomorrow,” Bethenny Frankel explained on her Bravo blog, revealing that Singer has done some damage that Frankel won’t be able to forgive.

Of course, Frankel is angry with her Real Housewives of New York co-star because she brought up her daughter with the goal of embarrassing Bethenny. But Bethenny had already discussed her adult film once before and was common knowledge, so Frankel wasn’t rattled at Ramona’s attempt to embarrass her. But she was angry that she used Bryn in her attempt to rattle her.

“From my perspective and based on my personal values, her behavior has always spoken for itself. This trajectory is simply reprehensible. Typically, if I don’t want anything to do with someone, I don’t show up at their party. As direct as I am about that, I am equally as direct about my wishing her health and happiness, love and light,” Bethenny Frankel explained on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York. “What Ramona said to Luann, who I have no love lost with, was hard to believe, yet so typical of her that it was easy to believe after all. To so insensitively talk about wagering over someone’s marriage was staggering. Then Ramona’s bizarre attempt at communicating with me was masked by the deranged faces she was making while talking at me.”

Bethenny didn’t attend Ramona’s party in the Hamptons, she walked out of a dinner after Singer brought up her daughter Bryn in conversation, and now she has walked out of a Real Housewives of New York gathering. She’s sending a clear signal: she doesn’t want to give Singer the time of day.

“I walked out because, like in the Hamptons, and like at her birthday, I simply don’t want to be around Ramona. It is time to let this one go for now. Maybe I’ll get to a different place,” Bethenny explained on her Real Housewives of New York blog, leaving viewers hanging.

Bethenny can’t reveal where she stands with her co-star these days, as she can’t reveal what will happen on The Real Housewives of New York. But this could be the end of this friendship.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s comments about her Real Housewives of New York co-star? Do you think this is the end of an old friendship?

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images]