Ethan Hawke Is The Latest Celebrity To Take Aim At Donald Trump, Claims He Conned America

Ethan Hawke has made a name for himself in the acting world, but now the talented writer is taking aim at Donald Trump and his supporters.

According to the Daily Mail, the Training Day star admitted that he has an interest in politics, too. Hawke said that President Donald Trump was a “carnival barker” and said that he has “energized the younger generation.”

Ethan admitted that the fact that he energized younger people is not a bad thing, exactly. However, he conned America, and many people fell for it.

“The only positive to having a complete carnival barker as a president is seeing how energized young people are for the first time,” Hawke explained.

“I think that Trump has done a good job of playing people and using them. Oh, you’re against abortion? I’ll do that for you. They become one-issue voters. They don’t see that this person doesn’t represent their belief systems at all.”

Ethan admitted part of the problem is that young women grow up with men like Donald Trump, and they expect all men to act like him. They should expect more from their leader.

“The biggest surprise is the power of young women growing up in an extremely misogynistic society that feels familiar and good. They recognize it. They don’t want to ask more of their leaders.”

Even though Hawke is happy to see young people involved in politics, he said that he is disappointed Trump hasn’t followed through with any of his campaign promises. He added that he felt frustrated listening to Donald explain why isn’t getting any of his issues passed, as Ethan felt he was only pushing the blame on someone else.

While Ethan admits that he isn’t happy with the way Trump is running the country, he finds joy in acting, directing, and writing.

“Something you love doing, no matter how much, always becomes slightly stressful, less fun, when it’s a necessity,” Hawke revealed.

According to Celebrity Insider, Hawke explained that acting isn’t always fun for him, especially since now he has four children to support.

“[Acting and I are] so closely intertwined. It’s my trade and it’s not fun the same way because, if it goes badly, then there are things at risk.”

In 2005, Ethan and Uma Thurman divorced. They share custody of their two children, Maya and Levon. In 2008, Hawke married Ryan Shawhughes, and they have two children, Clementine and Indiana.

“If you spend time with people that you love, if you spend time with that you admire, if you spend time with doing things that you love, good things generally happen,” Ethan explained.

“We’re losing all the time, and we’re also gaining all the time. To love is to lose love. But you move on. You have to. What brings me the most joy in my life is when things are going really well with my wife.”

Hawke revealed that he came to the conclusion that love is so much more important than fame or money. After a long career in acting, he knows that being famous doesn’t guarantee happiness. He said that he tells his children that above everything, he just wants them to grow up and feel loved and secure.

“When my kids ask, ‘Am I going to be famous? Am I going to be successful?’ I say, ‘I hope you have a great love life. I hope you have a great partner. Because, if you have that, everything else is going to be fine.'”

Ethan Hawke is the latest of many celebrities who have taken aim at President Donald Trump since he won the election in November.

